T&T prepares for COP15

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis says the Government is preparing to participate in the United Nations Biodiversity Summit and the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15).
The UN Biodiversity Conference will assemble the global community to approve new goals for nature over the next ten years through the Convention on Biological Diversity’s post-2020 framework process, the Planning Ministry said in a news release on Saturday.
The framework sets out to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity so that by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.
Announced in March of this year, COP15 will be held from October 11 to 24, 2021, in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China and T&T will have the opportunity to participate virtually.
The Ministry of Planning and Development represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 3rd Meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation and the 24th Meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice in February and March 2021, which were organised to maintain the momentum ahead of COP15.
Why is the conference important to T&T?
The Ministry of Planning said the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Biodiversity—the diversity of life on Earth—is defined as the variability among living organisms from all sources, including diversity within species, between species, and of ecosystems.
Biodiversity thus includes not only the millions of different species on Earth, it also consists of the specific genetic variations and traits within species (such as different crop varieties), as well as the various types of different ecosystems, marine and terrestrial, in which human societies live and on which they depend, such as coastal areas, forests, wetlands, grasslands, mountains and deserts.
Biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide and this decline is projected to worsen with business-as-usual scenarios. A number of plant and animal species are projected to become extinct by 2050 at this rate.
Robinson-Regis states that the Ministry of Planning and Development understands development cannot be achieved without healthy biodiversity, and life itself will be difficult. The Minister adds that from an economic standpoint, the 5th National Report of Trinidad and Tobago to the CBD, approved by the Government in 2017, shows that our biodiversity resources have high monetary value.
The ministry said: “One of the important ecosystem services that contribute to human well-being is the provision of a clean, reliable supply of freshwater.
Trinidad and Tobago derives at least 88 per cent of its freshwater from natural sources (ground and surface water); and the ability of this country’s watersheds to deliver water of good quality (water purification services) is valued at approximately TT$520 million or US$88 million annually.
“The forests in Trinidad’s Northern Range provide soil retention services that are valued as high as US$622 million annually, representing as much as 6.8 per cent of central government’s annual revenues. Intact forests on steep slopes (30 – 50 degrees) can also help to reduce soil erosion by as much as 95 per cent.”
The ministry said another regulating service provided by forests is carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere.
This service provided is valued at approximately US$1,088 per hectare per year.
This carbon removal service is highest in wetland areas such as the Caroni and Nariva swamps in, as well as in Trinidad and Tobago’s forested ecosystems.
In Tobago, the mangrove swamps and seagrass beds, especially in the southwestern portion of the island, are important providers of this service. Forests on hillsides also provide flood prevention services, valued in T&T at approximately US$5 per hectare per year.
Taken together with other services such as erosion control, water purification, flood protection and the provision of sustainable timber, the ecosystem services provided by this country’s forests are estimated to be worth at least US$2,195 per hectare per year.
Minister Robinson-Regis emphasises that through participation in fora such as COP15, Trinidad and Tobago can share ideas with the rest of the world and also serve as a voice for and with other Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
As a member of the global community, acting together for the common good will allow us to achieve our commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as to Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy: Vision 2030, which places the ‘Environment at the centre of Social and Economic Development’.