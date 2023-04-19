T&T private sector hopes for implementation of crime measures

The two-day Caricom symposium on crime as a public health issue came to an end yesterday and leaders of the local business community say they are hopeful the discussions will lead to the implementation of an action plan targeting all aspects of crime in the region.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Charles Pashley told Express Business that with the upsurge in crime, a multi-faceted response is needed as it is evident that there are also socio-economic issues to be addressed.
The implementation will be key he noted, and said the private sector and other civil society entities must make recommendations that are realistic and can have a significant impact on mitigating crime.
“Our role is to also hold those in authority accountable and support them where we can. In terms of protecting businesses, measures such as increasing police presence and improving surveillance technology can be effective,” Pashley explained.
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said it was good to see that the Caricom leaders made the time to gather in one space to discuss the crime situation that is affecting everyone.
“We do not unfortunately have systems of management that promote performance to hold people accountable for when they do a bad job and promote them when they do a good job. Therein lies the common denominator within Caricom. The leaders have to recognise also that crime is not just an issue, but health care, education, and social services also need attention, to fix the problem holistically,” Aboud observed.
President of The Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce Ramon Gregorio, told Express Business the situation requires Governments and Opposition alike to meet, discuss and formulate strategies for dealing with violent crimes throughout the Caribbean.
Gregorio highlighted that the Trinidad experience suggests that this country is in a precarious state as it relates to gun-related crime and much more has to be done to reverse this worrying statistic of 6,000 lives lost to gun violence in the last decade.
“There have been several calls from Prime Ministers attending this symposium seeking assistance from the US territories in curbing the illegal smuggling of guns into our waters, as the majority of seized firearms are emanating from North America (almost 95 per cent) and we support the call for reciprocal support from the US in stemming this tide that has wreaked havoc in our island states that are heavily dependent on tourism spend and are touted as safe havens across advertising platforms,” the chamber head outlined.
He noted that there must be a will to include all key stakeholders- Ministries of National Security, Ministries of Social Development, and persons across the region, who will feed into a research portal that will track, document, and understand criminal behaviour and provide evidence-based solutions to dealing with the modern youth.
Gregorio also indicated that one of the biggest cost to businesses has been security.
He said the surge of robberies and home invasions has left a tangible fear among business owners with cries for more patrols, private security, and most recently, faster processing of the firearm user’s licenses (FULs).
“From a macro standpoint, partnership with the US and other regional counterparts would be needed to better manage our ports of entry and monitoring for the illegal transshipment of firearms. While the mass migration of business owners has not started, the seeds have been planted and many business owners in our Chamber are certainly contemplating that reality which would have a major impact on the Small and Medium Sized Enterprise (SME) sector if translated across the country, and a direct impact on the contribution towards taxes as well as a potential overall decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.
Arima Business Association President, Christian Rampersad argued that Temple Street Arima and various known hot spots in the country will continue to operate and progress in their operations because a complete and strategic plan has never been implemented to confront and eradicate the criminal element from those places.
Rampersad said the association hopes that the crime conference looks at all these issues in a holistic manner.
“Therefore a Strategic Project Management Approach is required to deal with crime and national security. All measures implemented should be evaluated and the effectiveness determined. Adjustments should be made to improve or new action plans to replace or improve. New ideas are necessary to deal with the criminal element who by the way is constantly evolving and adapting to maintain its operations. We must be aware of this fact and treat this situation with the necessary force required,” Rampersad added.
Immediate past president of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach said the narrative being discussed by the Caricom leaders is a step in the right direction and can also lead to greater transparency.
“We are happy to see the questions of how the guns and ammunition get here, come to the forefront. We do not expect every element to be communicated to the public, however, we need to be reassured and inspired by results,” Roach said.
With this being ventilated, he noted that more needs to be heard about the root causes, to help with the problem, whether from an education or recreation perspective.
“The public should also take responsibility for networking within communities and cooperate with the police. The issue of censorship on our airwaves, television, and the internet must also be revisited. What we are seeing crime-wise now is a manifestation of what is being consumed. We can see it in schools, in homes, and all over Instagram and Tic Toc. We need to re-establish pride in ourselves,” he lamented.
Roach outlined that the business community would like to see constant street patrols.
“We do not only want to see officers walking the streets only during Christmas and Carnival. If we can achieve results during these periods, why not achieve the same all year round? While we are looking at resources to combat crime, the question must be asked in terms of having enough police officers and crime-fighting appliances,” he emphasised.
If there is discomfort in allowing citizens and business persons to protect themselves, Roach suggested legislating to make the situation more practical and reassuring.
“We do not want to end up like the US where there are mass shootings, but certainly, we can up the training requirements to possess such. ” Roach concluded.