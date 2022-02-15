T&T reopens to tourists

CARIBBEAN countries inclusive of Trinidad and Tobago have expressed great optimism that the tourism industry will return to pre-pandemic levels.
This was revealed at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) destinations briefing last week, by the respective tourism agencies.
Tourism Trinidad chief executive officer Kurtis Rudd, said Trinidad’s tourism sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, putting hundreds of employees on the breadline and forcing the closure of many tourism businesses, virtually changing the face of tourism.
During his presentation, Rudd said in 2016, 389,404 tourists arrived in T&T, in 2017, there 375,202 tourist arrivals and in 2018 356,044.
However with the onset of Covid in March 2020, along with the closure of T&T’s air and sea ports to foreigners, arrivals dropped to 88,036 in 2020 and in 2021, 40,618.
He noted that with the country’s borders reopening on July 17, 2021, after a 17-month closure to curb the spread of Covid, the State of emergency has been lifted and this country’s many sites and attractions are now back on-stream.
Recovery strategy
Rudd indicated that the priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been the restoration of travellers’ confidence through “top of mind” and future inspiration travel destination efforts.
The focus at this time to help rebuild the tourism industry, the tourism promotion agency CEO said, is strategic marketing, new airlift, building synergistic stakeholder relationships and the improvement of product and service quality.
Other mechanisms being put in place are the development and implementation of national tourism industry health safety standards, the nationwide tourism stakeholder sensitisation sessions and continuous training of stakeholders to ensure competitiveness and sustainability.
Investor confidence
Rudd told the panel the accommodation sector of Trinidad has demonstrated concrete expressions of confidence in the future of the local tourism industry.
“The reopening of the Queen’s Beach Salybia Resort and Spa after an approximately US$4 million major refurbishment and renovation. In 1st quarter 2022, we expect to turn the sod on a 100 room internationally branded hotel being developed by local investors. Also this year, the Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain will complete a comprehensive retrofit of its 243 rooms that will reflect the current Radisson world brand standard,” he remarked.
Another step in the direction for the industry, Rudd said, is that four small and medium-sized hotels signed on to Government’s Tourism Accommodation Upgrade Programme (TAUP) to carry out renovation works on their properties in 2022.
“This is a strong signal that stakeholders, especially in the accommodation sector, are gearing up for a return to normalcy and capitalising on the business that will be generated as a result.”
Rebooting
Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd chief executive officer Louis Lewis explained that international flights only resumed last month, after being closed since March 2020.
Lewis said both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways are now flying twice weekly, which is good for the island as tourists arrivals are starting to climb back up the ladder.
He identified that domestic travels with both air and sea for 2020 and 2021 amounted to 41,673 arrivals and expenditure was recorded at TT$372 million.
With regards to the ANR Robinson International Airport, Lewis said the $1.2 billion upgrade work continues, which will assist in boosting tourist arrivals to the island.
While the proposed development in Tobago by Sandals Resorts is no longer in the pipeline, he said there are new properties on the way, including a 200-room Marriott-branded hotel at Rocky Point, on which construction is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025.
He added that Tobago has partnered with Ron Kaufman—the world’s leading educator for uplifting service performance and building service cultures—to improve the quality of customer service delivered at all key contact points on the island.
“The three-year programme will train 10,000 public and private frontline staff, supervisors and managers in customer service delivery and service management.”
Air travel increase
Sales and marketing consultant for the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority Charmaine Spencer said the destination welcomed 169,469 via air travellers in 2021.
Spencer said this represented a 35 per cent increase from 2020, but it was still down 45 per cent compared to 2019.
“However we’re quite pleased with how our air performance has rebounded.”
With regard to cruise ship arrivals in 2021, 83,373 visitors were brought to the island by 102 ships.
Spencer outlined that Barbuda is a big focus for the tourism authority for 2022 and the years ahead and development continues on the PLH Villas and 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course.
American actor, Robert DeNiro’s NOBU Beach Inn is also in the works.
She noted that Tamarind Hill’s 43 ocean-view suites in Antigua opened in November 2021.
Right track
Jamaica Tourist Board’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White said the country is well-positioned as a destination for a strong recovery.
White said the country reopened in June 2020 and January through November 2021, more than 1.3 million visitors arrived.
“An additional 217,000 visitors arrived in December 2021. That puts us right on track for our 2022 projections, White said.
Across in Grenada its tourism authority, chief executive officer Petra Roach said the island saw some 42,000 arrivals in 2021. And in recent weeks “we have seen a definite uptick in terms of the number of arrivals coming in,” Roach said.
Grenada is now back up to full flight capacity from the US and the UK. From Canada, flights with Air Canada had a successful restart at the end of October 2021.
However Roach outlined that the reinstatement of the travel advisory and heightened concern about the omicron variant saw Air Canada’s Grenada service temporarily suspended, along with flights to a dozen or so other sun destinations.