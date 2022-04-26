T&T’s agriculture needs public private partnerships

AT a time when food security is critical, an injection of $5 billion annually is what is needed in order to keep livestock operations profitable and sustainable.
That’s the view of lead agricultural consultant at Tropical Agriculture Consultancy Services Riyadh Mohammed, who said that private sector investment is important as the Government cannot do it alone.
In an interview with the Express Business last week Friday, Mohammed said the agriculture sector was allocated $1.249 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, which was an increase of $51 million compared to 2021’s allocation under the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries.
“While an agricultural stimulus package of $300 million was also mandated under the Ministry of Finance to support the securing of quality seeds, the use of alternative feedstock and the regularisation of land issues to accelerate land tenure utilisation, private sector collaboration is needed as well,” Mohammed said.
He indicated that while domestic livestock production has been slowly on the increase, demand is steadily outpacing local production, resulting in the need to import several commodities, such as meat, milk and eggs.
Mohammed said even though the poultry sector is well-managed, other livestock species are not being produced efficiently and profitably.
The major domestic livestock species being utilised are goat (meat and dairy), sheep, cattle (beef and dairy), pigs, rabbits, ducks and layers (table eggs).
He identified some of the issues encountered by subsistence and small scale livestock farmers; lack of tropical and well adapted livestock species for breeding programmes, the high cost of feed; especially for monogastric animal production; lack of resources by the public sector to properly advise and train farmers, as well as to supply timely support services and slow distribution of land leases.
He also said smallholder farms are facing very tough times as these issues have been plaguing the livestock industry for generations.
His recommendations going forward are: attaining adaptable livestock species for production; focusing on producing feed locally and utilising non-conventional feed resources; considering public sector services year round since agriculture doesn’t have a start and finish period; implementation of commercial indigenous animal wildlife production farms and more active and meaningful round the table discussions between all food production stakeholders.
While there is a livestock board which was set up by the Ministry, Mohammed indicated that the board needs to help market livestock and livestock products similar to how Namdevco functions with the crop production sector.
Feedstock prices
With the feedstock prices increasing, especially with the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and Russia, the agricultural consultant said with the recent advances in animal nutrition, what has been proposed is the use of fodder production systems, hay making and silage making to reduce the cost of feedstuff.
“There is even a more advanced management strategy being proposed to improve nutritional supplementation and feeding of livestock. Hydroponic production of fast germinating and nutritious grains, oil seeds and pulses is now being practised. The final product is usually called fodder biscuits, sprouted fodder, sprouted grain or alfa culture.
“Another aspect is that a non-conventional resource is a feed ingredient or feedstuff that is not normally used in making concentrated compound feeds but can be utilised for animal feeding safely. There are three main categories of feed resources; crop residues, agro industrial byproducts and non-conventional feed resources, he said.
Funding for farmers
Mohammed outlined while not all farmers need funding, some need basic infrastructure such as water, power or access roads to continue or increase food production.
“A good target to estimate the level of investment is to match the cost of imported food, and invest that locally over a period of time to create a sustainable and circular food system. The food import bill hovers around $6 billion, hence the need to invest this much in local food production systems.”
Some ideas to invest in locally include:
• Genetic selection of species that can tolerate and still perform well under drier or wetter conditions is a key reproductive management strategy;
• More adequate housing that is adjustable to hotter, more humid or wetter environmental conditions are needed to keep all livestock comfortable, happier and healthier to produce optimally;
• Feeding more balanced rations with locally produced feedstuffs is key to managing the total cost of production for the farmer. Such a solution is integrating hydroponically grown fodder into feeding systems for more nutritious feed sources rich in bioactive enzymes, vitamins, minerals and high palatability and digestibility rates;
• Farming insects that are higher in protein is also a more innovative way to supplement the livestock’s nutritional needs and cut operating costs;
• Strengthening the resilient food supply and value chains only comes from transparent and accountable operations, backed by Good Agricultural Practices, Good Manufacturing Practices and integrating those with the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and other global standards.
ADB’s role
He noted that this is where locally produced food can have a chance to reach global markets and secure a position on the map of agricultural trade.
Touching on the role of the Agricultural Development Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (ADB) he said the bank has been a blessing to farmers who want to grow their business, and even to new agri-entrepreneurs who want to start their journey.
“The ADB specialises in development financing for the agricultural sector from production to processing and packaging. Most investment loans require borrowers to invest 20 per cent of their own capital, with a repayment period of up to seven years based on individual projects. Lending interest rates were reduced in 2012 from 8-11 per cent to 3-5 per cent, which is attractive compared to the market rates of 7.5 per cent,” he remarked.
Praedial larceny
On the issue of praedial larceny, Mohammed lamented that this problem has plagued Caricom countries for several years and is a major deterrent to agricultural productivity as it relates to food production output and resources utilised.
“In the modern world where we are all plagued with the lingering Covid-19 pandemic, the food production stakeholders are calling on the policy makers to participate in the fight to secure our efforts to satisfy a hungry and growing population. The additional TT$500 million investment into our agriculture is warmly welcomed, but praedial larceny prevention must be addressed sooner than later or we may leave ourselves open for more losses.”
He noted that a Caricom report in 2011 revealed that the losses due to praedial larceny was estimated at US$321 million annually.
“The last data, which was in 2013, revealed that, Trinidad and Tobago had an estimated loss of US$11.3 million within a six-month period. A FAO report in 2013 showed that 98 per cent of all producers surveyed across the region have experienced losses due to praedial larceny. That report also conservatively estimated 18 per cent of all the food produced on farms are lost due to theft.”