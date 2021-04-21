ONLY A small percentage of homes in Trinidad and Tobago are without Internet access or mobile coverage and T&T is far ahead of other territories in this regard.
Those who do not have connectivity either cannot afford the service or who live in rural areas where service may not be available.
This information was given by Internet and mobile service providers during a Joint Select Committee meeting enquiring into the effects of the hybrid learning system on student performance, amid Covid-19 restrictions.
Schools have been closed since March 2020 with the majority of pupils engaging in online learning. Currently, only forms four, five and six students at the secondary level have been allowed to return to physical classes for labs and examination preparation. Primary schools remain closed.
Access to devices and Internet has been two of the issues raised by stakeholders as limiting pupils’ ability to participate in online classes.
Last month, the JSC heard from several denominational school boards that many pupils, despite having devices, were unable to fully participate in online learning due to connectivity issues.
In some cases, parents were unable to afford to pay for an Internet connection and in other cases, Internet service providers (ISPs) did not provide service in certain communities, they said.
Yesterday, Committee member Dr Rudranath Indarsingh said children are indeed being left behind and are in a “state of wilderness” in terms of their educational development due to a lack of access to devices and internet.
However, Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) CEO Lisa Agard said a study showed that most of T&T has internet access.
“We looked collectively at our area-serving technologies and networks in T&T and on the basis of the work that we did, we determined that we have 95 per cent broadband coverage in T&T,” said Agard. She explained that this is the level of coverage that ISPs provide, while the remaining 5 per cent are areas that ISPs do not yet service.
From this coverage, she said some 84 per cent of households are connected with high-speed broadband while 55 per cent utilise mobile internet.
“Fifty-five of every 100 people in the country have internet access or data capabilities on their mobile devices,” she said.
“These are significant penetration levels. These broadband penetration levels, in terms of subscription uptake, is among the highest in the Caribbean and compares quite favourably to that which exists in the so-called first world countries.”
Weighing in, Digicel operations director Chandrika Samaroo said there has been an increase of 66 per cent in broadband Internet usage and a 64 per cent increase in mobile Internet usage over the past year .
Agard however acknowledged that there is a gap and some communities are at a disadvantage. She said there were three particular communities that did not have any broadband access - Bonne Aventure, La Lune and Icacos.
Committee member Pennelope Beckles said there were other communities along the North Coast that did not have reliable internet access.
Agard said ISPs are working to address these issues and also to bring internet access to those who cannot afford it with special packages for lower income households.
She said TSTT, Digicel and Flow have been providing 6,000 low-income households with Internet access at a reduced rate of $100.
She added that ISPs are currently in the process of working with the Ministry of Education to determine which students do not have internet access to engage in online learning.