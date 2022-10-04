GOVERNMENT has increased the allocation to the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), T&T’s capital expediture programme, by 46.6 per cent in the current 2023 fiscal to $6.16 billion. The allocation for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last Friday, was $4.2 billion, according to the 2023 PSIP document.
The report noted that in fiscal 2023, an overall PSIP allocation of $6.16 billion is proposed for the implementation of programmes and projects.
This overall allocation comprise $3,178.9 million or 51.6 per cent to be sourced from the Consolidated Fund (CF) for programmes and projects to be implemented by central government ministries, agencies and departments, local Government bodies and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
A balance of $2,985.4 million or 48.4 per cent will be disbursed from the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) for initiatives being implemented by Special Purpose State Enterprises (SPSEs).
It noted that for fiscal 2023, the Government increased its allocation from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $2.3 billion to improve infrastructure.
“This represents an increase of $1,060.0 million or 81.1 per cent from the allocation received in 2022, by placing emphasis on roads and bridges, transportation, information technology and infrastructure, drainage and sewerage in fiscal 2023.,” it said.
The total PSIP allocation of $6.16 billion in 2023 will be distributed among 1,280 programmes and projects which are aligned to the Vision 2030 Thematic Areas and the RRR.
“The portfolio of projects in the 2023 PSIP increased by 259 projects which represents a 25.4 percent increase in the number of projects as compared to fiscal 2022. The fiscal 2023 capital investment of $6,164.3 million is an amalgamation of the CF of $3,178.9 million and the IDF of $2,985.4 million.
Here’s how they propose to spend for fiscal 2023:
1. The largest allocation of $2.36 billion or 39 per cent will fund critical programmes and projects in the following sectors: roads and bridges, transportation, information technology and infrastructure, drainage and water security.
2. A significant allocation of $1,921.7 million or 31 per cent of the total PSIP will be directed towards: Health/HIV Aids, community development, tertiary education, housing and shelter, sport and recreation and primary education.
3. Funds totalling $1,058.8 million or 17 per cent, will enhance the following areas: administration, law enforcement, public safety and citizen security and capacity building/institutional strengthening.
4. Youth development and entrepreneurship, economic restructuring and transformation and agriculture remained the top three sectors under which the highest allocations were recorded for this thematic area. Of the total PSIP allocation, this thematic area received the sum of $762.3 million or 12 per cent to further develop works on these programmes and projects.
5. Environment and energy/renewable alternatives will benefit from an investment of $55.0 million for environmental conservation.
Implementation gap
For the past seven years, there has been a gap between the proposed expenditure for the Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) and what has actually been spent.
The gap between proposed expenditure and actual expenditure ranges from $2.3 billion in fiscal 2016 to $700 million in fiscal 2022.
The PSIP, according to the budget document, is described as the strategic investment management tool utilised by the Government to transform its vision and policies into tangible programmes.
Essentially, PSIPs are funded to grow the economy.
Its average annual spend is $3.7 billion.
The PSIP from 2016 to 2022 is as follows:
1. In fiscal 2016, fresh off elections, the Government had proposed a $7 billion PSIP. Of that amount, only $4.7 billion was spent.
2. In fiscal 2017, the PSIP was budgeted at $5.1 billion. The sum of $3.5 billion was spent.
3. In fiscal 2018, the PSIP was set at $5.1 billion. The sum spent was $3.5 billion.
4. In fiscal 2019, the PSIP was proposed at $5.2 billion. The sum spent was $3.5 billion.
5. In fiscal 2020, the PSIP was $5.2 billion. The sum spent was $4 billion.
6. In fiscal 2021, the PSIP was $4.1 billion. The sum spent was $3 billion.
7. In fiscal 2022, the PSIP was set at $4.2 billion. The sum spent was $3.5 billion.
(See table above).
“Astute fiscal management strategies were applied for the period 2017 to 2023 and as a result, the economy experienced a period of stability until fiscal 2020. However for the period 2020 to 2021 there has been a decline in the revised expenditure. In spite of the decline during the period, the health sector received an increased allocation to progress measures instituted by the Government for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the period, an average expenditure of $3.726 billion has been maintained for sustaining economic development and the quality of life for citizens,” the PSIP 2023 report said.
However, the country has not managed to achieve economic growth until this year which it expects to carry over into fiscal 2023.
In his budget statement, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said: “We will achieve macro-economic sustainability over the medium-term with an emphasis on fiscal and debt consolidation, with a social conscience, while at the same time creating the fiscal space to address critical challenges.
The resulting stability conditions of low inflation and interest rates as well as a competitive exchange rate will engender increasing savings and investments to finance growth and development.”
“The overarching aim of the PSIP is to ensure that capital investment is strategically directed towards economic recovery and the acceleration of growth which will boost economic performance,” according to the PSIP document.
It is envisioned that the 2023 PSIP “will fund medium-term developmental priorities, seek to create the environment that will enable diversification of the economy, improve social conditions with a focus on youth development at all levels and improve the quality of life of citizens.”
PSIP 2022
The report noted that in fiscal 2022, a total budgeted allocation of $4.2 billion was provided to finance the implementation of programmes and projects in the PSIP of which $2,499.1 million or 60 percent was provided under the Consolidated Fund (CF) and $1,700.9 million or 40 percent was financed under the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF).
Of this total budgeted allocation, $3,545.4 million or 84.4 percent was utilised, with expenditure in the amount of $1,903.6 million under the CF and $1,641.8 million under the IDF.
It noted:
1. The highest expenditure of $1,352.4 million was recorded in the following sectors: roads and bridges, drainage, information technology and infrastructure, transportation and water security.
2. The second highest expenditure of $1,234.2 million was incurred by the following sectors: Health/HIV Aids, tertiary education, community development, housing and shelter and sport and recreation.
3. Key sectors of expenditure in this thematic area included administration, public safety and citizen security, law enforcement and capacity building/institutional strengthening. This thematic area ranked third in expenditure of $518.0 million.