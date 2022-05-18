A NATIONAL digital ecosystem for Trinidad and Tobago’s craft sector has been launched to allow local artisans to ply their trade using e-commerce tools.
The Export Centres Company Limited (ECCL) joined forces with Bmobile, to assist members of the creative community with modernising how they promote and sell their creations.
Speaking at the launch yesterday at Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, TSTT chief executive officer Lisa Agard said creating eco-friendly businesses with a minimal carbon footprint is important.
Agard said this initiative will also contribute to; youth development; creating more female-led businesses; leveraging ICT for business and economic development and generating more foreign exchange revenue.
“According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), the global handicrafts market was worth $718 billion in 2020, and with online retail and e-commerce making handicrafts increasingly accessible, the International Trade Centre expects this figure will continue to grow,” she remarked.
The telecommunications CEO also noted that the company’s communications platforms can give craft entrepreneurs and artisans the same access to broadband, data centre, cloud computing, security and data networking services and smart devices as any large company would have.
In terms of investment for the country, Agard said TSTT between 2005 and 2021, the company invested $8.6 billion, and when other capital expenditure is taken into account, that number stands at $10.9 billion.
Interim ECCL chief executive officer Kaisha Ince explained that the new features of this digital framework include:
—A new corporate informational website for ECCL, which facilitates the digital branding of the company and its craft empowerment services, the online registration for craft courses and more;
—An E-Tender site which enables tenderers for ECCL projects and services to download the tender schedule and then submit their bids online through this new portal allowing the company to be in compliance with the public procurement legislation;
—Establishment of an ECCL craft e-store providing local craft artisans and entrepreneurs the ability to showcase and sell their craft products online to national as well as international customers and receive money online.
She added that the Craft E-Store will be operational from July and in two weeks’ time ECCL will be going on a drive to register craft artisans.