Trinidad and Tobago’s BBB- Standard and Poor’s credit rating is the highest credit rating in the Caricom and is better than many Latin American countries, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert. The minister took issue with critics at a news conference yesterday where he urged that they be more holistic in their examination of the facts.
Imbert said he asked for an assessment of credit ratings throughout the region and when he looked at Latin America and the Caribbean, of those countries that are assessed by S&P, Trinidad and Tobago has higher ratings than many countries.
Jamaica, he noted, was quite significantly down the scale with a credit rating of B+ whilst Barbados has a B-.
He said Grenada, Venezuela, Suriname are in selective default.
Imbert said T&T’s credit rating is higher than Colombia, a significant emerging economy and better than Paraguay, Brazil Guatemala, Honduras, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Argentina.
“When you look at Trinidad and Tobago in the regional context we have the best credit rating in Caricom, one of the best in the entire Caribbean, I’m not sure there is any Caribbean country better than us except Bermuda, if you consider Bermuda to be a Caribbean country, I don’t. Aruba, if you consider that to be a Caribbean country and within the whole Latin American region we are way ahead of most of the other countries in Latin America,” he said.
Imbert said he felt it was in an achievement that in the midst of Covid in 2020, Trinidad and Tobago was able to affirm its investment grade rating with S&P.
He noted this year given the economic challenges with Covid he was very pleased that the Finance Ministry team and external consultants were able to persuade S&P that the country’s investment grade rating should be affirmed at BBB-
“I thought that was an even greater achievement than in 2020,” he said.
“The outlook was revised from stable to negative but that’s understandable because nobody has a crystal ball and nobody knows how long Covid will continue for. And therefore I was not surprised. What I was pleased about is that we maintained our investment grade rating,” he said.
A positive statement from S&P, he said, was that they expect the decline in energy production to reverse over the next two years and the economy to return to growth by next year. He said the Government’s acquisition of vaccines played a significant role in the S&P rating of T&T as they looked at the country’s potential to recover from the pandemic.
“S&P saw our reserve position to be quite good, our Heritage Fund to be in good shape,” said Imbert.