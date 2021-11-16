T&T’s dearest chicken is from Freeport

IF YOU think $60 is a great deal of money to pay for a chicken at your favourite depot, what would you think of paying $20,000 for the two-legged animal.
The Express has found the rarest and most expensive fowl you will find in the world, and it comes with a $20,000 price tag.
Ayam Cemani chickens are here in Trinidad and Tobago and sold at St Mary’s Hatchery in Freeport, the sole distributor for the prized bird in our twin-island Republic.
While to the untrained eye, the Ayam Cemani chickens may look like any other common fowl, these birds have distinct features that set them apart from the rest.
Vijay Bhagwat, one of the directors at the hatchery, says the chicken is worth the money.
In an interview with Express Business, Bhagwat said, the hatchery took four years to get the Ayam Cemani chickens into the country, and as such, he will remain tight-lipped about their suppliers. He says the birds are so rare they are approximately only 3,500 in the world.
“The poultry business is very competitive. I could not pass up an opportunity like this to set St Mary’s Hatchery apart from the competition by offering something no one else has—Ayam Cemani chickens. We started approximately six years ago as a private collection with only three chickens. Today, we now have hundreds of birds,” he said.
According to Bhagwat, the company slowly grew and moved from private to commercial and is now the largest commercial hatchery for heritage-breed chickens in Trinidad and Tobago.
Apart from being recognised by the American Poultry Association Standard Breed before the mid-20th century, heritage-breed chickens should also possess the following characteristics: they must naturally mate, live a long and productive life outdoors and have a slow growth rate.
“These chickens are like the Rolls Royce of poultry. They are synonymous with quality and prestige. Ayam Cemani chickens are the rarest heritage chickens on the market, but are not recognised by the American Poultry Association (APA).
“They are synonymous with quality and prestige.”
Bhagwat says not having the birds recognised by the APA, its strict breeding disciplines to maintain the purity of the bloodline, makes it even more challenging to get the Ayam Cemani chickens into the country legally.
He said, “It’s the most expensive collector’s bird in the world. It’s a rare breed of chicken from Indonesia. They have a dominant gene that causes hyperpigmentation, making the chicken black, including feathers, beaks, bones, and internal organs. These birds are hardy and won’t die easily. They are also very tolerant to hot weather conditions.
He says the reason why the birds are so expensive is simply a case of demand and supply.
Bhagwat says some people have strong beliefs that consuming the meat of the Cemanis holds health benefits. He added others sought the birds for witchcraft. And yet, the Ayam Cemani chickens’ popularity continues to grow. According to US publication Phoenix New Times, a pair of these black Indonesian birds will cost you US$5,000. It is currently the most expensive chicken in the world, followed closely by the red and black chicken called Dong Tag at $2,500US.
He says importing live poultry is by no means a straightforward process.
“One must first get permission from the relevant ministry as a starting point. The person would then have to locate an international supplier for the poultry from an approved country. The supplier must ensure adherence to all the health requirements stipulated on the import permit,” he said.
The process is lengthy, and due to the scarcity of the birds, it adds another layer of difficulty, Bhagwat said.
Ayam Cemani chickens also produce small volumes of eggs per year, roughly 80.
He said, “The rearing of the Cemanis will be very similar to that of most other heritage breeds of chickens. It is important to give the correct feed type at the appropriate stages of their life. De-worming at established intervals, vitamins, grass, and grains are all part of it. Veterinary inspections are also a regular part of the process. The eggs incubate for 21 days. Once hatched, the chicks are given starter feed for six weeks, then growing marsh till they reach 16 weeks old. We then give them laying marsh with a combination of corn. At five to six months of age, they will begin laying. Considering that they are very pricey birds, you will also need to get secured housing for them. They are extremely docile birds and very intelligent. It will be better to keep them away from other more aggressive breeds.”
When it comes to taste, it all comes down to a person’s palette. Bhagwat says to him, Ayam Cemani chickens taste similar to common foul.
The St Mary’s hatchery carries a wide range of heritage birds including, Red Orpingtons. Buff Orpingtons, Light Brahma, Blue Laced Red Wyandotte, Black Laced Red Wyandotte, and Blue Jersey Giants, to name a few.
“If you are looking at interesting egg colours, we suggest the Ameraucanas, which lay eggs that have shells ranging in colours and shades from blue to green. $50 each and the Marans, which lay chocolate brown eggs. Interestingly, enough if you cross both breeds, you can get offspring producing olive or sage green eggs,” Bhagwat said.
“The Ayam Cemani chickens have garnered a lot of interest due to the price point. For some people, the closest they will get to the pricey fowl is online.”
According to Bhagwat, the $20,000 covers the following:
* The cost of growing the birds from chick to adult stage over a five-month period;
* Brooding, grow out, feeding, all associated, vitamins and medication where necessary, veterinary check-ups while the birds are in care.
* Also provided is a customised specialty wooden transport hutch for each adult bird.
* Clients are not allowed to put the birds in boxes or bags upon collection, as the bird are prized and should be so treated, said Bhagwat.