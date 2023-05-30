T&T’s economy in the era of Artificial Intelligence

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies are impinging on economic development the world over.
In particular, they are improving productivity and enabling competitiveness but in certain cases reducing the demand for labour.
Hence, there is even talk about helicopter money for populations since the whole workforce may not be needed to supply the required goods and services while the people will have to purchase these.
Still, there are even more dire predictions, say by Stephen Hawking, that AI will eventually take over from us humans, which has led to calls for the development of the AI technologies to be internationally regulated.
Eventually there will be two very different types of intelligence, our brains and AI, competing for space.
Hopefully, it may really be us with our brains using AI in areas in which it is more efficient than we are on our own, for example, in processing speed as we are seeing in the current chat boxes, where we perform in parallel (direct the AI objects) to do congruent tasks more efficiently, even in innovation.
Indeed, the worker whose job involves seeking large amounts of information to make decisions would benefit immensely from both the productivity increase in using AI and its support in his innovative actions.
However, in the jobs that simply need information searches and presentations or repetitive activity, the human element may be replaced.
Thus, the question remains; will or can AI technologies eventually replace the kind of intelligence that makes us unique on this planet?
It is therefore important to analyse the kind of processing architecture upon which the two types of intelligence, ours and AI, depend.
The architecture that supports AI at the moment can change as the technology develops, while that of our intelligence will moreso remain static.
Using the computer jargon; the architecture that supports human intelligence consists of massive parallelism of processors that are interconnected but can do different tasks from each other.
For example one can be reading or accessing information from somewhere while another is listening to music alongside with the processors at work in parallel that support consciousness—making one aware of himself.
However, these human processors are slow compared with modern day computer central processing units.
Most computers that run AI use these very fast computers and can outperform any single human processor—this is why a chatbox when asked a question can with lightening speed analyse a massive amount of information and even write an answer in what seems as no time flat!
According to the literature, the brain has synapses that, in number, are equivalent to 200 million transistor computer chip cores—an amazing number.
But each of these human synapses is some ten million times slower than a transistor chip core.
Still, the storage capacity of the brain is immense; though it stores things differently from a computer. For example, it prioritises its storage of information, relates items to each other and may forget for a time what it has stored.
Also the brain is much more energy efficient than a computer. For example a typical desk top computer uses some 175 watts while the brain uses only 12 watts.
Hence, given the state of AI technology, we have available to us a machine that we can teach to do certain things and/or it can access very quickly information, store it, analyse it and output related responses very quickly.
However, that machine cannot think, it is not conscious of its surroundings, is not aware of itself, does not tire or get bored and is not concerned with its own welfare and does not need increments in salary or wages.
Hence, the developers and economic entrepreneurs as they have done for all time, as Joseph Schumpeter noted in his famous comment on “creative destruction”, will continue to develop and improve productivity of economic activities—also replacing humans in activities in which their architecture makes the AI machines superior in both performance and cost.
In this process we expect that new jobs will be created, though, as already mentioned, there is the view that eventually AI coupled with robots will be sufficient to generate the required goods and services without the use of the total workforce.
The question then arises, what can AI do for our plans to diversify our economy?
Indeed, there is talk of some efforts that the Government and the financial and other sectors are pursuing in the digitisation of their procedures.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced our education system to use the online digital systems so as to continue teaching.
In these areas the digitisation processes result in the generation and use of large amounts of data, which have to be stored, analysed, restructured, distributed etc.
Thus, the digitisation projects being undertaken both by the Government and the private sector present opportunities to include the use of AI and so increase the productivity of those involved; increase the economic and governance benefits.
Hence, the ministry in charge of this digitisation of Government business should immediately widen its efforts to include the use of AI (if it has not already done so), which will improve its activities, for example, in the ease of doing business and moreso the productivity of the public service.
The private sector understands the global move to doing business digitally, in particular via the internet and even cloud computing.
Hence, it has no alternative but to use AI to improve its competitiveness.
Our diversification effort is about creating globally competitive export companies and the digital and AI technologies must therefore form the backbone of their global networking, data management and also provide support for the innovation effort.
To date the developing countries, because of their lower cost of labour, are not very interested in the AI and robot technologies.
In parallel, the developed countries that outsourced to these developing areas are moving industry back home as these technologies reduce operating costs, increase home-based productivity/competitiveness.
Yet, developing countries by the application of these technologies in their data- and innovation-centric activities could benefit immensely; in education, healthcare, governance etc.