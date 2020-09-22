T&T’s exchange rate could be adjusted

SENIOR manager of investment management at Scotiabank T&T, Christopher Clarke says he would not be surprised if there is another exchange rate adjustment in this country in the next six to 12 months.
Clarke speaking at the bank’s recently held webinar titled, “Impactful investing during and after the pandemic” said this country has been near recessionary conditions in the last few years, which was brought about by the collapse in energy prices. The senior official pointed out the Covid-19 lockdown has exacerbated a number of these pre-existing economic challenges that the T&T economy has been facing.
In 2016, Clarke recalled that the Government adjusted the TT$ to US$ exchange rate from $6.35 to $6.75.
“Within the tighter market condtions, the TTD/USD exchange rate depreciated over the course of the financial year. In September 2016, the exchange rate stood at $6.7421-US$1.00 compared with $6.3625-US$1.00 at the beginning of the financial year.
“With the same Government in office and with T&T arguably in a worse economic situation at this time, the exchange rate could again be adjusted.,” Clarke said.
He said the Central Bank in its July Economic Bulletin noted the Government’s fiscal accounts registered an overall deficit for the first nine months of the 2020 fiscal year of $10.7 billion.
This compares with a deficit of $4.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period one year earlier.
However, Clarke notes there are a few positives on the horizon, saying T&T is poised to recognise economic growth next year of approximately 2.6 per cent while a possible increase in natural gas production may coincide with an estimated increase in natural gas prices in the near future.
He outlined that there are several production facilities and onshore discoveries due to come on stream in the next 12 to 24 months, including BHP’s recent announcement that it is gearing up to drill its deepest ever well in T&T, which is a positive sign that this country is still able to attract foreign investment in this country.
Clarke added that although the pandemic remains a risk to both the global and local economies, investors should seek to diversify across name and asset classes to reduce downside risks as uncertainties persist over the short term, and believes they should also evaluate new opportunities.
The Scotiabanker outlined the outlook for the T&T’s economy and markets:
—Stick with strength—Local large capitalisation equities (such as the banks and conglomerates) have rebounded strongest from April lows and have relatively strong balance sheets to weather the economic lull brought about by Covid shutdowns;
—Horses for Courses –Persistent low growth environment now coupled with the pandemic impact, have driven changes in consumer behaviour and Government policy that will benefit some companies more than others;
—Evaluate new opportunities –Significant equity price declines in traditional bellwether companies may present opportunities for medium- to long-term investors.
Also giving his insight on the global markets and economies was Myles Zyblock, chief investment strategist at Scotiabank’s 1832 Asset Management LP, who said the spread of the virus led to a dramatic global shutdown by March 2020, with only essential businesses operating.
“From mid-February through the end of March, there were very few places for an investor to seek shelter as stocks, corporate bonds, and commodities all plummeted in value.”
According to Zyblock, governments across the globe have since dipped into the savings of their countries or taken loans to spend on income supplementation, home guarantees and tax deferrals.
He noted that more stimulus is expected, as the members of the US congress are currently in heated talks over a US$1 to US$2 trillion-dollar stimulus package.
The investment strategist said policymakers also have been acting as a bridge for the private sector and while they have been doing that people are adjusting into this new way of life.
“Data collected from Apple and Google shows that people are moving around, so consumers are starting to spend again, not just on Amazon, and housing markets in North America are coming back. The economics community does expect activity to snap back, with growth strengthening well into 2021 and for the world, we can see gross domestic product (GDP) expand by 5 per cent in 2021, after a decline of 4 per cent this year.”
Zyblock said global equity markets have also been rallying after having declined by 35 per cent between mid-February and late March, noting that they have only clawed their way back but have recently touched new all-time highs.
He urged investors to think about their overall investment game plan and keep diversity in mind.