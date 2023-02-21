T&T’s External Competitiveness must be fixed, says Prof Hosein

An internal devaluation is not enough for Trinidad and Tobago to increase its external competitiveness and unless the issue of spiralling crime and better use of Venezuelan labour are addressed we will continue to face the foreign exchange challenges, says professor of Economics at The University of the West Indies, Dr Roger Hosein.
In responding to the January economic bulletin from the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), Prof Hosein told the Express Business that the internal devaluation did not produce a sharp increase in T&T’s external competitiveness.
“The numbers are suggesting that we need to do more than just an internal devaluation to improve the external competitiveness of the economy,” Prof Hosein said.
He arguned that cutting government expenditure from 63.4 billion to 54 billion was an extremely good exercise but the country’s economy is still left with a high percentage of the budget being spent on transfers and subsidies.
According to the UWI professor, using the recently published real exchange data by the the CBTT and his own calculations, they show that for 2022 the real exchange rate of the T&T economy appreciated in relation to 2021 and when compared to 2020 it remains considerably elevated. This, Prof Hosein said, points to a need to control either domestic prices better or change the value of the nominal exchange rate.
He admitted that simply devaluing the currency may not be the answer since the competitiveness of the economy and the ability to increase exports will be key factors.
“There is the argument that if we devalue the currency it will lead to an increase in exports and a reduction in imports but that is not a straightforward argument in the sense that elasticity values are involved and if we devalue the currency and our goods become cheaper, our non energy exports, whether or not we have scope to sell more, comes into play. In other words, do the plants that produce the non energy exports have spare capacity, and are our goods of sufficient quality for foreign consumers to want more?” Prof Hosein questioned.
He posited that government would have to keep in mind whether or not a devaluation, which will lead to an increase in the cost of imports of certain goods, would make nationals buy less. If the devaluation does not result in citizens buying less imported goods, he asserted, then the devaluation can backfire,
Prof Hosein told Express Business, “In other words in the short run it can lead to a worsening of the current account balance.”
Prof Hosein said he is surprised that in his view we have tens of thousands of unregistered Venezuelans who represent a potential shift in the supply curve of the T&T economy and that shift has not occurred.
“So that the goods we produce could become more attractive to foreign consumers which has an attribute similar to what a devaluation would provide. In other words without actually changing the value of the nominal currency we could have a labour market strategy that benefit from some of the opportunities that a devaluation tends to bring, Prof Hosein said.
He argued that some policy making interventions should include trying to improve the ease of doing business while reducing murders, which will also help with the ease of doing business. He also called for better use of the Venezuelan labour force.
In its January report the Central Bank noted that the local market for foreign currency benefited from increased energy sector receipts in 2022. Purchases of foreign exchange by authorised dealers from the public amounted to US$5,528.8 million in 2022, an increase of 33.3 per cent relative to 2021.
The CBTT noted that the higher purchases followed a 37.7 per cent increase in conversions by energy companies relative to the same period in 2021.
It read, “Over 2022, purchases from the energy sector accounted for 78.9 per cent of total foreign currency purchases over US$20,000 in value. Sales of foreign exchange by authorised dealers to the public amounted to US$6,551.2 million in 2022, an increase of 31.8 per cent relative to one year prior.
Based on reported data for transactions over US$20,000, credit cards (31.6 per cent), retail and distribution (21.7 per cent), energy companies (18.0 per cent) and manufacturing firms (7.3 per cent) made up the bulk of foreign exchange sales by authorised dealers to the public. The net sales gap reached US$1,022.4 million during the period. To support the market, the Central Bank sold US$1,270.6 million to authorised dealers.”
Prof Hosein said While there has been an increased injection of foreign exchange into the system there is still a shortage of forex and demand continues to exceed supply.
“If you look at the recently released bulletin of the CBTT January 2023, the numbers show that the stock of foreign exchange continues to decline and if it is people don’t have confidence in the T&T economy as they used to, just bear in mind that we are coming out of a lengthy period of depression, so that the confidence of business people, the confidence of individuals would have taken a hit and as a result of the high murder levels and the other prblems of the T&T economy, the demand for foreign exchange will continue to outstrip suppply in the medium term.”
He said with the elevated price of ammonia, methanol, urea, natural gas and associated products there may be some extra foreign exchange going into the system but he doesn’t think it is enough to remove the problems in the banking sector associated with demand outstripping supply.