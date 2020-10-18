T&T’s fiscal dilemma

The economic woes, exacerbated by the global pandemic, have left Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) with a large and growing debt load. This, as the Government was forced to finance escalating expenditure in light of plunging revenue as domestic economic activity fell with Covid-19-induced restrictions. Like many countries globally, Government has been placed under severe fiscal pressure to prevent a full-blown public health and economic crisis brought on by a pandemic that has already taken over one million lives worldwide. Few countries had the fiscal space for this additional expenditure and most developing countries, including T&T continue to experience a lack of significant fiscal flexibility given persistent shortfalls in revenues and long-standing debt overhang.
T&T’s Government revenue closely mirrors the performance of international energy prices with a fairly high correlation of 84 per cent since fiscal year (FY) 1999. Not surprising, as over that same period, oil revenue accounted for an average of 34 per cent of current revenue.
The relationship between current expenditure and oil prices, while positive, is slightly weaker. Relative to FY 2010, oil prices have fallen by close to 50 per cent which resulted in a 24 per cent decline in current revenue, while during the same time current expenditure actually increased by 25 per cent. However, with the tumble in oil prices which began around 2014, fiscal consolidation efforts saw current expenditure being cut by around 11 per cent - not sufficient to offset the 36 per cent decline in current revenue, resulting in consistent fiscal deficits.
The fiscal account has been running consecutive shortfalls since FY 2011, well before global and domestic energy dynamics shifted, adversely affecting Government’s principal revenue stream. The successive fiscal deficits over the years have resulted in much larger funding needs. The Government has since utilised various sources to plug the shortfall, through a combination of borrowing (domestic and external), divestment of state assets, withdrawals from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) and accessing bilateral and multilateral concessional loans.
Since FY 2014, the country’s net public sector debt has more than doubled, increasing from $70.3 billion or 39.8 per cent of GDP to $121.1 billion or 81 per cent of GDP in FY 2020. During the same time, FY GDP declined by 15 per cent, moving from $176.6 billion to $150 billion — twofold negative effect on the debt/ GDP ratio. Net public sector debt excludes Treasury Bills, Treasury Notes, Treasury Bonds and Sterilized Bonds issued for Open Market Operations (OMOs). T&T’s total public sector debt is much higher - moving from $121 billion in FY 2019 to $134.6 billion in FY 2020. Accordingly, the country’s gross public sector now stands at 89.7 per cent of GDP.
Domestic debt accounts for a large chunk of net public sector debt (73 per cent), while external debt represents the remaining 27 per cent. However, the rate of growth for external debt far outpaces that of domestic net public sector debt. By the end of FY 2020, public sector external debt is expected to rise to 21.5 per cent of GDP from 8.5 per cent in FY 2014.
During FY 2020, Government issued 11 new bonds on the domestic capital market totalling $11.8 billion. Further, the Government issued a ten-year US$500 million bond at 4.5 per cent on the international capital market.
An additional $4.1 billion was accessed from multilateral and bilateral sources, including the Andean Bank for Development, the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation and the Inter-American Development Bank. Total Central Government Debt Service is expected to increase by 58.8 per cent to $11.4 billion (close to 8 per cent of GDP) in FY 2020 relative to FY 2019; 74 per cent of which are principal repayments and the remaining 26 per cent, interest payments.
The Budget Statement for FY 2021 stated that $6 billion has been allocated to support vulnerable households and businesses in light of Covid-19 and so far $4 billion has been spent. According to the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Monitor, US$12 trillion in fiscal stimulus, together with unprecedented monetary easing have helped to limit the impact of the pandemic globally and urged that support must be maintained.
However, the exceptional spending has come with a hefty price, with global public sector debt soaring towards 100 per cent of GDP in 2020. The IMF also spoke to the role of public investment in supporting an economic recovery.
A study conducted by the Fund showed that public investment can have a powerful impact on GDP growth and employment during periods of high uncertainty for both advanced economies as well as developing economies such as T&T.
As T&T manoeuvres a recovery under very tight fiscal constraints and a mounting debt load, there should be extra consideration to ensure that policy choices have sustainable effects on both growth and employment. There is also the need for a stringent medium term fiscal strategy governed by fiscal rules to ensure that fiscal flexibility improves over the coming years.