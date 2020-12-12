T&T’s forex woes deepen

MULTIPLE importers and manufacturers whose products are sold on the local market are complaining that the availability of foreign exchange to pay for imported goods is approaching crisis proportions.
“We would know it’s a crisis when importers begin to close down their businesses and declare bankruptcy. We are not there yet, but we are heading in the wrong direction,” one director of a large importer told the Sunday Express.
“As foreign currency becomes less available, our regular sourcing and merchandising of imported goods may be affected in our clubs,” said one of Trinidad and Tobago’s largest importers, the membership warehouse club PriceSmart, in a notice on its Facebook page on December 3.
And Scotiabank warned the holders of its business credit cards last month of the introduction of further limits on foreign currency transactions to a maximum of US$500 as of December 1, 2020.
“The reduced availability of US dollars continues to be a challenge for the market. While not an easy decision, it has become necessary to apply limits to foreign currency transactions,” said the majority Canadian-owned bank, which is listed on the local stock exchange.
The cause of the reduced availability of foreign exchange is that T&T’s 13 authorised foreign exchange dealers—comprising eight commercial banks, four non-bank financial institutions and the ExIm Bank of T&T—have less foreign exchange to sell in 2020 than they had in 2019.
Forex demand and supply
In its 2014 Article IV assessment of the T&T economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that since the fourth quarter of 2013, market participants have reported fairly widespread and persistent foreign exchange shortages. But importers are clear that the availability of foreign exchange in the fourth quarter of 2020 is the worst in the last seven years.
The Central Bank, in consultation with Finance Minister Colm Imbert, determines the exchange rate of US dollars (with a limit at $6.7993 to US$1). The bank also provides marginal amounts of foreign exchange to the market via its own sales to authorised dealers.
Statistics provided by the Central Bank to the Sunday Express indicate the authorised dealers sold 25 per cent less foreign exchange to the public for the first ten months of 2020 than for the same period in 2019.
For the period January to October 2020, foreign exchange sales to the T&T public by all authorised dealers amounted to US$3.757 billion. That’s 25 per cent less than the US$5.01 billion sold to the public for the first ten months of 2019.
The authorised dealers purchase their foreign exchange from the public—mostly from energy companies and large exporters.
But for the last five years, the Central Bank has been forced to intervene in the foreign exchange market on a fortnightly basis,as the traditional supply of foreign exchange has not been enough to satisfy the demand by T&T for foreign currency.
For the first ten months of 2020, the public sold US$2.804 billion to authorised dealers. But that was 22 per cent less than the US$3.608 billion sold by the public to the authorised dealers in 2019.
And the Central Bank’s intervention in T&T’s foreign exchange market has also been at a lower level in 2020 than in 2019. Between January and October 2020, the Central Bank sold US$1.069 billion to authorised dealers. But that was 16 per cent less than the US$1.270 billion the Central Bank sold to authorised dealers for the first ten months of 2019.
That means for the first ten months of 2020, authorised dealers purchased US$2.804 billion from the public and US$1.069 billion from the Central Bank, for a total of US$3.873 billion. That is a little more than the US$3.75 billion the authorised dealers sold to the public.
For the first ten months of 2019, authorised dealers purchased US$3.608 billion from the public and US$1.270 billion from the Central Bank for a total of US$4.878 billion. That’s a little less than the US$5.01 billion the authorised dealers sold to the public in that period.
Asked about the availability of foreign exchange and the possible impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Central Bank spokesperson said on November 19, “The Covid-19 situation is still evolving and the bank does not have precise estimates of its net foreign exchange impact.
“In recent months, foreign exchange supply has been adversely affected, principally due to the effect of softening global energy prices on Government energy tax revenue (received in US$) and the sluggishness of exports of goods and services related to trade and travel restrictions.
“At the same time, the demand for foreign exchange is likely to have declined, similarly in line with trade/travel restrictions, and also due to the more generalised slowdown in domestic demand.”
Predictable or not?
Questioned on whether the Central Bank has reduced the sale of foreign exchange to T&T’s largest commercial bank, Republic Bank, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the commercial bank said on November 23: “The Central Bank continues to support the market through bi-monthly interventions.
“This predictability and source of foreign exchange supply into the foreign exchange market has proven to be very helpful with aiding with trade-related demand.
“Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the level of support has remained consistent with what it was immediately before the onset.”
While the Central Bank’s supply of foreign exchange to Republic Bank may be predictable, a director of one of T&T’s large importers complained bitterly about the unpredictability of the supply of foreign exchange to the company from all of the authorised dealers.
For the director, who insisted on anonymity to protect relationships, both internal and external, the main problems are both the unpredictability of the supply of foreign exchange and the fact that the banks do not supply enough of it to pay import bills in full and on time.
The foreign exchange situation may force the importer to stop importing goods that are either lower margined or slower selling.
“Once you drop any line of goods, you are losing income and, therefore, you have to reduce expenditure, which may include reducing employment, which we are loath to do, of course,” said the importer.
The director also noted as a result of the unpredictability of the supply of foreign exchange, his company is forced to purchase it when it becomes available. While that might sound acceptable, the importer said holding on to US dollars that are not put to quick use comes at a cost.
He also pointed out that some commercial banks are requiring companies to get a letter of credit to be able to access foreign exchange to pay suppliers. Pointing out that the traditional use of a letter of credit is when an importer is dealing with a new supplier, the importer noted that letters of credit come with fees that push up the costs of imports.
An executive of an importing firm told the Sunday Express that euros have become more easily available than US dollars for imports in the last few months. He noted not all suppliers are willing to accept euros, and they are not willing to accept the foreign exchange volatility risk of being paid in the European currency.
“The margin between the selling and buying prices for euros is wider than for US dollars, which means the average price that we are paying for foreign exchange to pay our suppliers is now north of $7 to US$1,” the importer said.
Acknowledging the foreign exchange crunch has meant some suppliers have not been paid on time, the importer said this has caused the company to hold back on ordering until accounts have been paid. This has led to an overall rationalisation of the products that are being imported, with some lines being dropped.
Imbert on devaluation
Addressing the Spotlight on the Budget and Economy 2021 forum on September 28, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said: “We continue to believe that no useful purpose would be served by devaluation, especially at this time when US-dollar inflows are extremely low. And they are extremely low as a result of Covid-19 because it has depressed oil and gas prices and production.
“And, therefore, the inflows we were getting in 2018 and 2019 are now significantly less and, therefore, if you devalue, what happens? You convert your US dollars to TT dollars at a higher rate; you get more TT dollars. But if you are getting minimal inflows of US dollars, it is insufficient to counteract the effects of devaluation, which are increased cost of raw materials for your manufacturing sector, increased cost of food imports, wage demands from trade unions, who would quite naturally want to get a wage increase because the cost of living will go up, your international debt servicing will go up because your debt is in US dollars...”
IMF’s analysis
In the last Article IV assessment of the local economy in August 2018, the IMF said the failure to address foreign exchange shortages would continue to reinforce existing macroeconomic imbalances.
Under the rubric expected impact, the Fund said: “Difficult to measure the extent of the problem since shortages consist of foreign exchange sales that are not made.
“Nonetheless, there are concerns that local businesses’ failure to deliver on payments to suppliers undermine non-energy sector activity and harm trade and growth. Constrained access to foreign exchange, mostly by non-price means, distorts resource allocation and undermines market confidence and the country’s sovereign credit ratings.
“Foreign exchange shortages engenders precautionary demand, exacerbating capital outflows.”