THE horrendous crime situation in the country must be frontally addressed, as it does not bode well for conducting business and incentivising trade opportunities, according to American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM T&T) president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine.
During her opening remarks at AMCHAM’s Economic Outlook Forum, held at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel yesterday, Sirju-Ramnarine said the economy cannot move forward with upward growth projections and increased revenue alongside a murder toll that is skyrocketing and breaking records every year.
“Growth and economic development amid out-of-control crime are unsustainable. That’s why AMCHAM has joined with other business chambers to find constructive and positive ways in which we can help play our part in addressing this national crisis.
“We have established a joint working group among our organisations, and we held our first meeting yesterday to share ideas to see how we can take concerted action around some practical initiatives,” she remarked.
Another area the chamber president said must be addressed is the issue of escalating food prices due to inflation and climate change impacts.
She said with inflation expected to increase in 2023, according to the latest World Economic Outlook of the IMF, this will further dampen the purchasing power of consumers who are already facing increased pressure.
“While we may be able to do little about the supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, we can look at making our agriculture sector more attractive to our young people, locals and even our migrant population. We need to invest in smart agriculture, unlocking innovation within agriculture, implementing crop insurance for farmers, and enhancing our agro-processing industry,” Sirju-Ramnarine outlined.
Solar power
On the topic of solar power and the ongoing proposed electricity rate increases, she said feed-in tariff legislation is essential.
Sirju-Ramnarine said once the tariff legislation is properly implemented, it can have a transformative impact on T&T’s economy, and bring everyone even closer to achieving long-term climate goals.
“On the rate increases, while we acknowledge a review is in order, we must ensure that this is in tandem with other policies and considers developments in nearby jurisdictions, such as Guyana, to ensure that what we do now does not make our manufacturing and light industrial sectors uncompetitive,” she declared.
Concerning the much talked about the digital economy, the chamber president said AMCHAM T&T has been championing this and will continue to push and develop the tech sector. She said recently the business group signed an MOU with Trinidad and Tobago Financial Centre (TTIFC) to develop the fintech sector, as one vertical within the wider tech sector.
“Part of what is delaying the development of the tech sector is the legislative framework to ensure its smooth efficiency, and the lack of training to develop workers’ education and skills. If the future is tech, we will need to provide the necessary digital skills so that the brightest minds can stay here in their own country,” she concluded.
AMCHAM T&T and EY Caribbean conducted a survey of the chamber’s members, which revealed that the main issues of concern to them were crime, investor confidence, and high food inflation.