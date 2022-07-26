If YOU thought doubles was just a roadside snack served with cucumber relish, chutney, and pepper, you should think again.
The proprietors of A & J’s Ice Cream Shop, Anthony and June Henry, recently shocked their clients and aroused the curiosity of foodies locally with their version of doubles as a dessert.
Why would anybody want to mix curry with cream?
Express Business contacted the Henrys to find out whether this is just a novelty treat or a whole new palate cleanser for your tummy that will have you making many visits to the restroom.
Despite varied reviews online, the pair said their daring dessert had received more positive than negative responses.
“We came up with the concept of doubles ice cream in 2018. With doubles being such a significant part of our culture, it was a cuisine that we were interested in duplicating, so over the years we experimented until it was perfected,” said June.
Since Henrys’ A & J Premium Ice Cream Shop, in Charlieville, Chaguanas, began operations in 2017, the company has been offering distinctive ice cream flavours.
“The ice cream flavours produced by A & J’s are diverse. We create a variety of coconut, chocolate, coffee, cheesecake, and other flavour profiles. Ginger-turmeric, charcoal-coconut, and our Thai curry coconut ice cream are a few of our more unique flavours,” she said.
“As of right now, we think we have produced around 117 flavour profiles. We didn’t perform a thorough count, so there could be more,” Henry said. Prior to the doubles ice cream, “our strangest flavour would undoubtedly be between our salt-prune ice cream and our pepper ice cream,” she added.
The doubles ice cream is made out of savoury crepes covered with chandon beni, tamarind, or mango sauce and stuffed with scoops of channa ice cream.
“Since the restrictions have eased, our company has grown as a result of our customers spreading the word and inviting their families and friends to visit, showing off our unusual flavours, and sometimes even buying our pepper ice cream to prank friends, family, and co-workers,” she added.
June claims that social media is a vital instrument that has shaped the company.
“We utilise it to inform our consumers about new flavours, store improvements, changes to the opening hours, and sometimes even some of our family events,” she said.
Customers at A & J’s have the option of purchasing a cup, wafer, or waffle cone. We have one, two, and three scoop cups in containers. Then we go to pints, litres, 2 litres, 4 litres, and 10 litres. Our cones, mugs, and 10L buckets range in price from $20 to $525. “
The pair, who are overjoyed by their company’s success, informed Express Business about some of their upcoming endeavours.
Anthony said, “We did establish a site in Couva just before the very first shutdown, which had to be shut down, but we haven’t forgotten all of our fantastic Couva clients, some of whom still come in and ask us when we are returning, so we will be reopening a branch there shortly,” he said.
The husband-and-wife team say that interacting with customers is the best part of their job.
Customers can anticipate a friendly greeting when entering A & J’s, a pleasant, clean atmosphere, and a wide choice of flavour options. June said, “We are only five buildings from the Munroe Road overpass and are situated along the Caroni Savannah Road.”
The hours of operation for A & J’s Premium Ice Cream are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.