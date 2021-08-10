IMPROPER waste disposal may be one of the reasons for the major flooding that wreaked havoc in north-west Trinidad and Tobago last Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, oftentimes, garbage that is not properly disposed enters into drainage systems and clogs drains.
“This obstructs the free flow of the water that enters into these drains causing water to back up during rainfall, flooding the surrounding area.”
Dr Denise Beckles, environmental chemistry lecturer at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, during a webinar Tuesday on eco-friendly packaging, said, “Plastic waste, particularly beverage bottles, is a major problem in T&T.
“Anybody who has seen the aftermath of any flooding in Trinidad and Tobago would know there is a real problem with plastic containers.”
With a focus on eco-friendly packaging, the webinar was hosted by the Cropper Foundation to promote a safe food culture in T&T.
Beckles said plastic is not only a flooding threat but also a risk to human health.
She said the plastic widely used in beverage containers and food packaging does not degrade but breaks down into pieces so small you may not see them.
“The whole idea of micro plastics is a big deal. It’s everywhere, it’s in your food, it’s in the water, it’s in the air.”
Ronald Roach, former Solid Waste Management Company CEO, now waste management consultant, said according to T&T’s latest data (2010) this country’s plastic waste stream accounted for 19 per cent of all waste.
“Around that same time, the international average was ten per cent.
“So, in 2010, our plastic waste stream was already close to twice the amount of the international average.
Roach said T&T’s high import rate has something to do with it.
“We import a lot of consumer goods and products and a lot of it comes with packaging. So, there is a lot of plastic packaging around.”
Roach further disclosed that studies have shown the Caribbean Sea is one of the most plastic-polluted locations in the world.
“Studies within the Caribbean Sea would have also shown that micro plastics are already being found in our fish population.
“We haven’t begun to understand the health impacts that could create down the road.”
Vandana Mangroo, managing director of Hello Green, an eco-friendly food packaging company, said it has been challenging for businesses to make the switch.
“We do not have any incentives to use eco-friendly packaging, we don’t have any reduction in duties or anything like that.
“So, there is a cost barrier to using eco-friendly packaging.”
She said this was the main finding of a 2017 committee and that legislative support is needed to level the playing field.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Planning and Development issued a news release describing single-use plastic as a particular cause for concern when it comes to improper waste disposal and flooding
“Single-use plastics are disposable plastics, commonly used for plastic packaging. These are items that are intended to be used only once and disposed. It includes, among other items, grocery bags, food containers such as styrofoam, bottles, straws, containers, cups and cutlery. The issue is that apart from the long life span of these materials, much of these plastics are improperly disposed and end up in waterways, contributing to flooding,” said the ministry.
Planning Minister, Camille Robinson-Regis said legislation exists to regulate use and care of our environment and enforcement will be enhanced to deal with flooding issues.
“Some of the regulations that will begin to be reinforced through the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) include the Water Pollution Rules, 2019 and the Water Pollution (Fees) Regulations, 2019, the Waste Management Rules, 2021 and the Waste Management (Fees) Regulations, 2021. Other legislative mechanisms also include the Certificate of Environmental Clearance Rules, 2001 and the Air Pollution Rules,” said Robinson-Regis.
She added: “Through more rigorous enforcement of the existing environmental rules and regulations, the Ministry of Planning and Development will ensure that Government is accountable as well as those in the society who generate and manage waste, as well as depend on environmental activities for business and livelihood.”