The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (T&T SEC) has breached its Act by not submitting its 2021 financial statements on time to the Ministry of Finance.
Zephyrine, who is the Director-Strategic Management and Execution Office at the Ministry of Finance, told yesterday’s meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there was a difference of opinion between the T&T SEC and its auditors which has resulted in the financial statements being incomplete at this point.
She said when the T&T SEC received the management letter from its auditors, there “were some matters in the final opinion of the auditors that we were not totally in agreement with and we had a little toing and froing with the auditors and we have since settled on it. And actually that’s the reason for the delay,” she said.
T&T SEC chair Enid Zephyrine blamed it on the institution’s auditors- Deloitte and Touche.
The T&T SEC’s financial year ends in September.
Section 20 of the Securities Act 2012 states: “The Commission shall within four months of the end of its financial year send an annual report of its activities which shall include its annual audited financial statements to the Minister who shall cause it to be laid in Parliament within three
months of receipt of the report.”
That means the T&T SEC’s annual report for 2021 should have been sent to the Minister of Finance by the end of January.
Asked by the chair of the PAC, Davendranath Tancoo, what was the status of the T&T SEC’s submission of the institution’s 2021 annual report to the Ministry of Finance, Zephyrine responded: “The financial statements for 2021 have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance.”
Questioned by Tancoo on the date of submission of the annual report, Zephyrine asked the CEO of the T&T SEC, Lystra Lucillio, “to speak to the date, the exact date.”
In her response, Lucillio contradicted the T&T SEC chair, pointing out that the annual report have not been submitted to the Ministry of Finance as yet.
“The 2021 financials are actually still being completed. We have signed off on it and it is with our auditors. We hope to get everything to the Ministry of Finance within the month of May. We have reached the final stages of the submission,” said Lucillio.
Tancoo noted that the T&T SEC should have completed the statement and submitted it to the Minister of Finance for his further submission to the Parliament.
Asked to clarify the issues with the auditors, Zephyrine said: “One of the main issues is the Commission had not received the management letter in connection with the audit.
“The management letter requires that the Commission makes its comments on issues identified during the audit period. And until that letter comes to the Commission and is discussed with the finance committee and approved by the board, we would not be able to sign off on those financials because that is what tells the story coming out of the matters raised during the audit process. So that’s basically it. And, of course, that management letter would have included the issues that we were not totally in agreement with the auditors about, and which would impinged on the nature of the opinion” said Zephyrine.
Zephyrine said one of the SEC’s proposed actions to address this matter was to change Deloitte as the institutions’ auditors.
“We felt that having considered all the issues around meeting our deadlines for the statutory delivery of the documents, that now is a good time as any to probably look at a change of auditors,” she said.
She said one of the challenges with the auditors was “around the interpretation of some of the International Financial Reporting Standards.”
She said she is excited about the prospect of a change of auditors even after she acknowledged that it was the first time the SEC has had issues with them.
“The management letter is supposed to be submitted to the SEC in time to allow for its deliberation at the Finance Committee, and for the board to look at the recommendations of the finance committee and agree to the submission of the financial statements to the Ministry of Finance. The date that we felt we should have had the management letter, it was not forthcoming,” said Zephyrine.
Lucillo elaborated that the SEC usually looks to complete its statements by mid-January.
“From the end of December into the beginning of January, we went back and forth with the auditors to finalize that aspect. They did indicate to us that they will draft statements that they wanted to make but the actual document we did not receive until sometime later on, past the statutory deadline date. So hence why we were unable to meet that deadline date. When we realized that that was the situation we contacted the Ministry of Finance and advised them about this situation,” said Lucillo.
Lucillo said it was the first time the T&T SEC missed its statutory deadline.