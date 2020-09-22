Trinidad and Tobago will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Emmy Award-winning reality series The Amazing Race.
Season 32 of the globe-trotting adventure series—which was filmed in T&T before the Covid-19 pandemic—will premiere on October 14 and will feature 11 teams of two travelling the globe.
This season includes stops in Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, France, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among other locations.
Teams compete for a US$1 million prize.
The show averages about ten million viewers per season and airs on CBS.
Speaking at yesterday’s virtual news conference hosted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Trinidad and Tobago Film Company (FilmTT) to announce the country’s participation in the series, FilmTT’s chairman Dionne McNicol Stephenson said such a production has the potential to benefit almost every sector of the economy.
“While the list of collaborators on this production is extensive, it is not exhaustive. The production employed over 300 local contributors and engaged services ranging from food and beverage, to hotels, to transport, to dry cleaning, to medical. And this is typical of film production. It has the potential to add to the economy in almost every sector, revenue that would not have otherwise existed. It is for this reason that we continue to work towards sustained levels of film production, of both local and international, even in this Covid-19 reality,” she said.
35 productions in T&T
Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon also noted the economic and social impact of a series like The Amazing Race, including providing increased foreign exchange earnings, employment opportunities, avenues for local talent to work alongside international film crews, and increased exposure of Trinidad and Tobago as a prime location for filming.
“There are also undoubtedly knock-on effects of film publicity boosting our tourism product. The Amazing Race was among 35 film productions of varying genres, sizes and budgets shot in Trinidad and Tobago in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, spending approximately $18,900,000 and employing 629 locals. I am pleased to announce that five major productions have commenced discussions with FilmTT and have signalled their interest to film in Trinidad and Tobago in 2021, with an overall estimated projected spend of over $78 million,” Gopee-Scoon said.
She outlined several strategic initiatives which include film production tools and the Film Production Expenditure Rebate Programme implemented by FilmTT to grow and develop the local industry.
“The Film Production Expenditure Rebate Programme which offers a tiered cash rebate of 12.5 per cent to 35 per cent on a minimum expenditure of $630,000 up to a maximum of $51,200,000 to foreign production companies filming on location in Trinidad and Tobago. Local film producers are eligible for a 35 per cent rebate for expenditure from $100,000 up to a maximum of $51,200,000. An additional rebate of 20 per cent is granted on the labour cost for hiring local labour for a film production, which takes the rebate up to a maximum of 55 per cent. Additionally, the Government offers an exemption on Customs duties and VAT applicable to the temporary importation of equipment once this equipment leaves the country after filming has concluded. These incentives are critical to attracting foreign producers to make their films in Trinidad and Tobago,” Gopee-Scoon said.
Support for festivals
Gopee-Scoon said the Government will provide financial support to the three media festivals in 2021—the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival, the Animae Caribe Digital Media Festival and the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival.
“These festivals and their activities are directly aligned to the strategic plan for the film industry as it relates to audience development and fosters an appreciation for indigenous films by local and foreign consumers. In the new fiscal year FilmTT will execute a structured funding programme with appropriate criteria to assist viable local film productions that support the overall development of the sector. Productions being considered for funding must have a comprehensive plan for commercial viability and subscribe to the highest levels of quality,” Gopee-Scoon said.