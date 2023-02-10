T&T still on EU tax blacklist

Trinidad and Tobago’s legal framework is still not deemed to be robust enough to enable this country to be moved from the European Union’s tax blacklist.

So said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert as he responded to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, in Parliament yesterday, on why Trinidad and Tobago is still listed as a “non-cooperative jurisdiction for tax purposes”, despite the Opposition’s support of all four pieces of legislation which sought to remove Trinidad and Tobago off the EU blacklist.