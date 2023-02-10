T&T still on EU tax blacklist

Trinidad and Tobago’s legal framework is still not deemed to be robust enough to enable this country to be moved from the European Union’s tax blacklist.
So said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert as he responded to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, in Parliament yesterday, on why Trinidad and Tobago is still listed as a “non-cooperative jurisdiction for tax purposes”, despite the Opposition’s support of all four pieces of legislation which sought to remove Trinidad and Tobago off the EU blacklist. The four pieces of legislation are the Companies Amendment Act, The Income Tax Amendment Act, The Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters Act (MAAC) and the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Act (TIEA).
Imbert said the legislation brought to Parliament was identified to target the known deficiencies at the time. But subsequently they have given us 23 additional recommendations. “This is the world we live in and we have to swim in it,” Imbert said.
Asked why all our Caribbean colleagues had been able to engage the EU and identify all the outstanding issues, passed legislation and come off the blacklist, while T&T was still in the position it is today, Imbert said: “Those countries fortunately for them do not have an Opposition UNC which refuses to co-operate and refuses to pass special majority legislation.”
Imbert said the main reason for Trinidad and Tobago’s placement on the EU Commission Tax Blacklist was as a result of a non-compliant Global Forum rating under the Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR) and the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) standards. These have legislative, administrative and operational elements. He said in 2019 and 2020, after discussions and consultation with the Global Forum, Trinidad and Tobago enacted four key pieces of legislation namely the Companies Amendment Act, The Income Tax Amendment Act, The Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters Act (MAAC) and the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Act (TIEA).
He said Trinidad and Tobago consequently engaged the Global Forum Secretariat to review these four pieces of legislation to ensure that they addressed the known deficiencies sufficiently.
“The Global Forum Secretariat by way of feedback prepared a Technical Assistance Report (TAR) in December 2020 on the implementation of the EOIR and AEOI standards and further outlined 23 additional recommendations to make the legal framework more robust. To comprehensively address these new recommendations, Trinidad and Tobago is currently involved in an intensive Technical Assistance Programme (TAP) to ensure that the country has made the necessary legislative, administrative and operational improvements to undergo its Phase 2 Peer Review,” Imbert said.
He said through the ongoing work of the TAP, Trinidad and Tobago is in the process of finalising draft legislation that will comprehensively address the outstanding issues identified for the EOIR and AEOI legal frameworks. In terms of the administrative and operational dimensions, Trinidad and Tobago’s Competent Authority, the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) is in the process of strengthening the organisation’s confidentiality and data safeguards and Exchange of Information (EOI) functions and processes. Once all legislative issues are addressed, Trinidad and Tobago will submit its application to become a party to the Multilateral Convention and will be able to take full advantage of exchanging information with the current 146 signatories.
“Another reason for Trinidad and Tobago’s placement on the list was our designation by the OECD, Forum of Harmful Tax Procedure (FHTP) as possessing a harmful tax regime because of what was seen to be our “ring-fenced” Free Zone Regime. Progress has been made in this area whereby Trinidad and Tobago administratively closed off the regime to new entrants by January 1, 2019 and the Special Economic Zones Act 2021 was partially proclaimed in January 2022. In this regard, draft SEZ Regulations are currently being finalised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry,” Imbert said.
Finally, as it relates to our Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR) status, according to our 2022 Peer Review, Trinidad and Tobago was found to have deficiencies in our legal and administrative frameworks for the exchange of information and the use of CbC reports. Trinidad and Tobago has accordingly made a commitment to the EU to fully implement CbCR by 2023 and for this to be reflected in the 2023 Peer Review Report. In so doing, Trinidad and Tobago is currently finalizing draft CbCR legislation for enactment in 2023, he said.
4% offer stands
Government is not reconsidering its offer of a four per cent wage increase to public servants.
This was the inference Imbert’s response to another question from Charles on whether the Government would reconsider its offer given the reports of discontent by top trade unions in the public sector.
Imbert said the Government had been unable to reach agreement with public sector unions for collective agreements for the period 2014-2019 and the matters were reported as unresolved disputes to the Tribunal of the Industrial Court in October 2022. He said under the Essential Services division of the Court was the Special Tribunal established by the Civil Service Act. He said the Government was awaiting the hearing and determination by the Tribunal of these disputes.