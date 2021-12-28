T&T Stock Exchange 2021 highlights

For the year until December 24, the Composite Index of the T&T Stock Exchange was up by 12.18 per cent, being led by the All T&T Index, which had risen by 16.18 per cent in the period.
In this quick review, Express Business editor, Anthony Wilson, looks at some of the highlights of the year in stocks.
Massy
The major transaction for Massy Holdings Ltd in 2021 was the sale of Massy United Insurance Ltd to the Coralisle Group, a multi-line insurance company headquartered in Bermuda.
The sale of 100 per cent of the insurance company was disclosed on September 7, 2021 and the agreed consideration is US$90.5 million, which is about $606 million.
In the notice to shareholders, Massy disclosed that in the 2020 financial year, Massy United Insurance generated revenue of $536.8 million (US$80.1 million) with profit before tax of $41.3 million (US$6.2 million).
In an interview published in the December 22 edition of the Express Business publication, Massy Holdings CEO, Gervase Warner said the group had embarked on a process of divestment after a strategy exercise in 2018 revealed that 48 per cent of the group’s operating assets at an operating company level were producing returns below the group’s Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC).
The group decided to focus on its three main portfolios—integrated retail, motors and machines, and gas products—while seeking to divest its non-core and under-performing assets.
Between 2019 and 2021, Massy sold 15 assets—not all under-performing—for a total of US$125.41 million. (See table)
The divestment strategy has resulted in a war chest of about US$90 million, up the day of the interview on December 17, that Warner admitted can be deployed for strategic acquisitions in the future.
The Massy Holdings share was up by 72.13 per cent for the year to December 24, 2021, increasing from $60.99 at the end of December 2020 to $104.98 last Friday.
Massy’s share price may have been impacted by the news, announced on May 9, 2021, that the company intended to cross-list its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The company’s share price rose 61.5 per cent from May 10 to December 24.
Massy’s after-tax profit for its financial year ended September 30, 2021, rose by 10.6 per cent to $822 million compared with $743.15 million in 2020.
ANSA McAL
Massy’s divestment strategy means the company has a surplus of US dollars on its balance sheet to make acquisitions that require foreign currency.
That is not the position that ANSA McAL finds itself in.
In his chairman’s statement in the group’s 2020 annual report, A Norman Sabga said the availability and pricing of hard currency “remained one of the biggest risks impacting the group’s ability to grow and to manage increased input costs”.
Sabga said the ANSA McAL group experiences significant constraints in securing US currency in Barbados and T&T.
“We have the currency (in T&T dollars) to consummate almost any transaction or acquisition, however the challenges to purchase foreign exchange has forced us to borrow and has increased the cost of doing business....
“Also, though our leverage is low, the repayment of hard currency loans is also impacted by unavailability of hard currency.”
Despite the issues surrounding the availability of hard currency, the ANSA McAL group announced the acquisition of the Bank of Baroda on February 26, 2021.
The acquisition was made by ANSA Merchant Bank group and it allows the ANSA McAL group “to compete in the commercial banking landscape for the first time”. ANSA McAL owns 82.5 per cent of its subsidiary ANSA Merchant Bank, which is listed on the T&T Stock Exchange.
Sabga also stated: “We also continued to build a significant free-cash balance by over a billion dollars to position us to exploit attractive growth opportunities, as evidenced by our recent acquisition of the Bank of Baroda (T&T), now rebranded as ANSA Bank Ltd.
“Against this background, we look forward with optimism to us emerging from the global pandemic in an even stronger position,” Sabga said.
In an announcement on December 2, 2021, ANSA Merchant Bank disclosed that it had signed a lock-up agreement on November 25, 2021, with CL Financial to acquire that group’s 94.24 per cent stake in Colfire, one of the leading non-life insurance companies in T&T.
The liquidators of CL Financial, Grant Thornton, agreed to accept an offer from ANSA Merchant Bank of $20.32 a share for CL Financial’s 14,843,911 shares for a total consideration of $301,628,271.52.
The acquisition of Colfire was contingent on the minority shareholders of the insurance company being given the right to make an offer for the shares held by CL Financial. The deadline for the right of first refusal ended on December 23 at 5 p.m. without any counter offer being made, sources close to the transaction said.
ANSA McAL’s after-tax profit for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 was $335.15 million, which was an increase of 41 per cent over the $237.60 million the company earned for the first nine months of 2020. The group’s revenue was down by 2.47 per cent to $4.13 billion.
Up to last Friday, December 24, the ANSA McAL share price had increased by 11.20 per cent for the year, increasing to $59.49 from $53.50 on December 31, 2020.
First Citizens
On March 3,2021, the board of First Citizens Bank Ltd took the decision to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with the Bank of Nova Scotia to purchase its operations in Guyana, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
More than nine months later, the majority State-owned bank has not had much to say about the acquisition of banking operations in a country that is about to experience explosive demand for loans from its population as a result of the flood of oil dollars from ExxonMobil’s multiple discoveries offshore Guyana.
While the attention of the management of First Citizens may have been focused elsewhere in the Caribbean, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, announced in his 2022 budget speech that the Government intended to divest 10,869,565 shares in the bank in a bid to raise $550 million.
That sale, through First Citizens Holdings Ltd, the entity that holds the State’s 64.43 per cent stake in the bank (or 161,946,890 shares), would reduce the State’s shareholding post completion to 151,077,325 shares or 60.10 percent of issued shares. That sale is expected to take place in 2022.
First Citizens rose by 35.56 per cent from the beginning to 2021 to December 24.
Republic Bank
Also coming up next year would be a decision on what the Government intends to do with the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) and the 40 million plus Republic Bank shares held by the CIF, which represent about 25 per cent of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL).
The CIF comes to an end in 2022 and the official redemption date for the Fund is January 2, 2023 or the occurrence of a special transaction.
According to the trust deed that established the CIF, on redemption the Trustee shall distribute the RBL Shares, any other assets comprising the deposited property and any monies held to the unitholders. The exchange for Republic Bank shares would be approximately five CIF units for one RFHL share.
In other words, if the Government does nothing, one-quarter of the largest bank in the English-Speaking Caribbean would be distributed to the unitholders of the CIF.
If the Government want to hold on to CIF’s RFHL shares, it has to make the unitholders an offer that would be better than owning Republic.