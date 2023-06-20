THE Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) is proposing a change to its regulations to make it easier for Small and Medium Enterprises to get listed on the stock market.
In accordance with Section 35 of the Securities Act Ch 83:02, the TTSE has applied for the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission seeking an amendment to proposed TTSE Rule 400(2) Special Market Listing Requirement Rule in respect of the Small and Medium Enterprise Market.
“For background purposes, in efforts to develop the Small and Medium Enterprise Market (SME), the TTSE is seeking to introduce a new level of public float to make the entry point for SMEs more attainable while maintaining regional and international standards,” the TTSE’s statement of substance and purpose stated.
August 29 last year, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission approved an amendment to the TTSE Rule Book in respect of the SME Market Listing Rule whereby the company, trust, entity or body corporate is required to have a minimum of 25 unconnected shareholders owning a total of at least 30 per cent of the total issued share capital.
“The TTSE is now requesting that this particular section be amended to a minimum of 25 unconnected shareholders owning a total of at least 20 per cent of the total issued share capital or such other amounts as determined by the Exchange and approved by the Commission with a discretionary rule whereby the TTSE Board of Directors maintains its discretion in the listing of any securities with the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange,” it stated.
“This further amendment is required since market perception is that the required level of public float is too high and that the 30 per cent threshold is deemed as restrictive,” it stated.
The TTSE said after consideration it has now deemed it imperative that the rule in respect of the Special Market Listing- Small and Medium Enterprise, namely, the current proposed TTSE Rule 400 (2) be “expeditiously updated.”
“For clarification purposes, the amended Rule 400(2) will be titled, Special Market Listing Requirements under the heading Small and Medium Enterprise Market,” it stated.
The TTSE is now requesting that the existing rule 400 (2) – Special Market Listing Requirements, Small and Medium Enterprise Market be amended and replaced.
The TTSE is also proposing an additional discretionary rule at 400(2)(ii) “whereby the TTSE’s Board of Directors shall exercise discretion in the listing of any securities with the TTSE in accordance with TTSE
Rule 400 (1) as this will account for any subsequent issues associated with this required level of public float or any other listing irregularities.”
The TTSE said this proposed rule was drafted pursuant to the Corporation Tax Act Ch 75:02 and was designed to ensure that the system allowing for tax leniency was not being abused by those applying to list on the SME Market.
“Whilst the TTSE has noted an increased level of interest from the number of SME’s towards listing, based on market feedback, there is a general perception that the required level of public float is too high and that the 30 per cent level was deemed as too wide and restrictive, resulting in uncomfortable levels in loss of control of the respective companies, triggering an unwillingness to list,” it stated.
“As such, since the launch of the SME Market in 2012, there have only been two listings to date. The TTSE is proposing the amendments to Rule 400(2) (i) (g) and Rule 400 (2) (ii) on the basis that the reduced level of public float requirement will be more enabling as an entry point for SMEs and will provide adequate room for subsequent issues without the SME having to give up majority control. Additionally, this proposed level of public float aligns with similar requirements in other Regional Exchanges whose required public float levels range between 10 per cent - 15 per cent,” it stated.
The TTSE said in light of the aforementioned, it is “humbly seeking the expedited approval of the proposed amendments to Rule 400 (2) by the Commission.”
The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission is now inviting any interested persons to submit written comments on the proposed amendment no later than July 9.
Proposed Amended Rule 400 (2)- Special Market Listing Requirements, Small and Medium Enterprise Market:
(i) Any company, trust, entity or body corporate in order to have its Securities listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Market shall:
(a) be a limited liability company incorporated, registered or established under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago or in any Caricom country;
(b) not have or have had its Securities listed with the Exchange or with any other securities exchange;
(c) not be associated or affiliated with any company listed with the Exchange or with any other securities exchange;
(d) raise capital from the public through an initial public offering subject to an approved prospectus seeking a minimum or maximum distribution of new shares or sale of existing shares in such amounts as the Exchange may, from time to time, prescribed;
(e) The stipulated minimum or maximum distribution of new shares or sale of existing shares referred to in subsection (d) shall be communicated by the Exchange to the Commission and to Member Firms via electronic mail and to the market via a notice posted on the website of the Exchange;
(f) ensure that in the case of newly issued shares or by way of the offer of sale of existing shares, a minimum of $5 million or, in the case of a combined offering, a minimum of 50 per cent of the funds raised shall be directed for the benefit of the Eligible Company.
(g) have a minimum of 25 unconnected shareholders owning a total of at least 20 per cent of the total issued share capital of the company or such other amounts as determined by the Exchange and approved by the Commission;
(h) list all Securities of a particular class (inclusive of previously issued Securities) with the Exchange no more than 60 days after allotment of the issue;
(i) have a minimum number of shareholders or unitholders holding their issued Securities as the Exchange shall, from time to time, determine and such information shall be communicated in writing to the Commission, to Member Firms via electronic mail and to the market via a notice posted on the website of the Exchange; and
(j) have a board of Directors which consists of no fewer than three (3) Directors, at least two (2) of which shall be non-executive Directors.
(ii) In accordance with TTSE Rule 400 (1), The TTSE Board of Directors maintains its discretion in the listing of any securities with the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.