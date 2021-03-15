ACROSS the Caribbean, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the travel and tourism industry has been very apparent and Trinidad and Tobago is no different as from January to August 2020, there was a 65.2 per cent decrease in tourists’ arrivals, due to the closure of the borders.
According to the latest tourism performance report, released by the Caribbean Tourism Organsation (CTO) yesterday, 93,147 tourists visited T&T between January to August as compared to the same in 2019, which saw 388,576 stop-over tourists from January to December.
Some 45,580 visitors arrived in T&T on cruise ships last year compared to 91,423 visitors in 2019.
Arrivals from the United States for the period January to August amounted to 43,111, which represents a 65.2 per cent decrease.
While arrivals from Canada stood at 14,417, representing a 67.6 per cent decline.
Tourists from other markets stood at 20,728, a decline of 71.5 per cent.
The report further stated that tourist arrivals in the Caribbean fell by 65.5 per cent in 2020.
The CTO said the impact of the pandemic on the travel and tourism industry was particularly evident during the period of April to mid-June, when there was literally no activity in some destinations.
“This was characterised by empty hotels and restaurants, deserted attractions, shut borders, laid-off workers, grounded airlines and crippled cruise lines. While we saw some fluctuations in the levels of visitors for the remaining months of 2020, the influx of visitors has not reached levels even closely comparable to those being experienced prior to March 2020,” it said.
“In fact, some destinations remain closed to visitors, with limited airlift primarily for repatriation of locals and cargo.”
The CTO noted that with government restrictions both in the Caribbean and globally reducing and, in many cases, preventing travel for large periods of time, tourist arrivals to the region in 2020 fell to just over 11 million, a decline of 65.5 per cent when compared to the record 32 million tourist visits in 2019.
The CTO report indicated that a period of virtually no tourism began in mid-March, and the second quarter was the worst-performing with arrivals down by 97.3 per cent.
Tourists began visiting again in June as the sector began to reopen.
“The fall-off in stayover arrivals continued through to September—when a gradual reversal began—and continued right up to December. Destination initiatives such as the long-stay work programmes, other promotional activities and efforts of regional organisations such as the CTO, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, contributed to the gradual rise in arrivals,” the report said.
Like stayover arrivals, cruise was buoyed by the performance in the first three months of 2020, particularly the month of February, when there was a 4.2 per cent rise in visits.
However, a 20.1 per cent fall in the first quarter was followed by no activity for the remainder of the year as ships remained non-operational.
The overall result was a 72 per cent slide to 8.5 million cruise visits, when compared to the 30 million visits in 2019.
The limited travel beyond the first three months of the year, resulted in difficulties in compiling visitor expenditure numbers in 2020.
In its forecast, the CTO noted that the Caribbean’s performance in 2021 will depend largely on the success of the authorities in the marketplace and the region in combatting, containing and controlling the virus.
“Already, there are some encouraging signs like the vaccine roll-out taking place in North America, Europe and the Caribbean,” it said.