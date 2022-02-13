T&T to co-chair climate finance goal

AGOSTINI’S Ltd on Friday declared after-­tax profits of $90.44 million for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is 37.9 per cent higher than for the comparable quarter in 2020.

The company, which is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, reported that its revenue for the period October 1 to December 31, 2021, was $1.13 billion—which is 17.4 per cent more than its sales in the prior year.