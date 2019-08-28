SOME nine Caribbean countries are among a group of 27 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) that are expected to benefit from US$21 million to assist in managing and eliminating toxic chemicals and wastes.
So said Ministry of Planning and Development Permanent Secretary, Joanne Deoraj, while delivering the feature address at the launch of the “Inception Meeting for the Programme - Implementing Sustainable Low and Non-Chemical Development in SIDS).” She said the global chemical industry exceeded US$5 trillion.
“The usage of chemicals and materials like plastics has become so ubiquitous in our daily lives, and across so many sectors, that sadly we often take for granted the negative externalities of their by-products and wastes and the serious threats they pose to human health and the environment,” said Deoraj.
A release from the Planning Ministry yesterday stated also said: “US$21 million will be allocated by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to fund the planning and implementation of the Caribbean activities under the Programme including the collection of baseline information and the identification of country needs. The successful development and implementation of this programme will support an integrated regional approach to protecting health and the environment from the negative effects associated with releases and emissions of toxic waste and chemicals.”