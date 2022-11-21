Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas

BACK TO OUR SHORES: Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas, which is due to dock at the Port of Port of Spain this morning.

T&T’s tourism sector is set to receive a further boost in economic activity with the start of the cruise season.

The first cruise ship to dock at the Scarborough port on Sunday was the Silver Moon of Silversea Cruises, which arrived at 7.30 a.m., carrying 528 passengers.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said that the cruise season officially began with the arrival of the vessel at the Scarborough Port.

“This will be the vessel’s maiden call and it is estimated to bring over 1,000 visitors to the island’s shores. Guests were welcomed by a variety of cultural performers, local artisans and other tourist industry stakeholders,” Burris wrote.

She said the season is scheduled to extend to April 17, 2023, with a number of maiden calls throughout, including yesterday’s docking of the Rhapsody of The Seas.

“As a destination, we look forward to welcoming cruise visitors once again since the reopening of our borders post-pandemic,” Burris added.

Yesterday, Trinidad welcomed its first cruise ship, Ms Insignia from Oceania Cruises, to the Port of Port of Spain. Tourism Trinidad (TTL) is hosting an official ceremony today to welcome the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise liner.

Speaking of the restart of the cruise season to the Express yesterday, Charles Carvalho, manager of Carvalho’s Agency, the local agent for cruise ships, said he of all people is elated, because it has been exactly 32 months T&T has been without any cruise ships.

“It is great to see the cruise liners coming back to our shores and it also shows they did not forget about our country, after the 32 months absence. It’s also an increase in financial earnings for the various stakeholders, as well as generating much needed economic activity in the tourism sector,” Carvalho happily said.

While he said he was pleased that Rhapsody of the Seas vessel, which is owned by Royal Caribbean, is back after some 20 years, Carvalho said people need to be mindful, that in about two to three years, the cruise companies will be upgrading to bigger ships, which unfortunately would not be able to berth in T&T.

“We are very fortunate that the docking points can accommodate the medium-size ships. If we do not step up to the plate like other Caribbean countries who have done infrastructure work to accommodate the larger vessels, we can lose Royal Caribbean in two years. T&T has to make accommodations now in order to stay in the business long term, because Carnival cruise line is also building bigger ships.

Last week, speaking to reporters Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, said while he did not have the exact number of tourists each cruise line would bring, he said MSC Cruises may bring around 3,500-4,000 and the Rhapsody of the Seas, 2,500-3,000.

“We have a very decent cruise season. Cruise season, of course, starts November 1 all the way up until the end of March. So we look forward to a very good cruise season,” Mitchell acknowledged.

He said the Ministry of Health will also be involved as it relates to “new ways in which the cruise ships deal with illness on board”.

Both Trinidad and Tobago will see a total of 71 cruise calls, with 28 arriving in Trinidad’s Cruise Ship Complex in Port of Spain and 43 in the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports in Tobago.

In these six months of the cruise season, it is expected that around 126,962 passengers and 47,570 crew members will dock at the ports of the twin islands.

