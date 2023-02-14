T&T will defend its right to produce hydrocarbons

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has insisted that Trinidad and Tobago will defend its right to produce and market hydrocarbons, saying there is a direct link between energy consumption and growth in Gross Domestic Product.
Speaking yesterday morning at the opening ceremony of Guyana’s International Energy Conference in Georgetown, Rowley said the Caribbean has determined that natural gas will be the clean energy of the future.
He added that during the energy crisis, European countries were prepared to fire up their old coal plants and view nuclear energy as clean energy.
Rowley also spoke of the Dragon gas deal, saying Trinidad and Tobago has the spare capacity to produce hydrocarbons from the region and the deal to bring gas from Venezuela was part of that effort.
He reminded the conference that this country has significant spare capacity to produce petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas, and refined petroleum products, and again offered the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery for an investor able to operate it.
The Prime Minister said, “Trinidad and Tobago, therefore, provides a viable option for those countries that wish to optimise the monetisation of their hydrocarbon resources without incurring substantial capital expenditure. The proposed Dragon Gas Project with Bolivarian government of Venezuela is an example of government-to-government co-operation in the monetising of natural gas resources. We are open to discussion with our other Caribbean neighbours on the monetisation of their hydrocarbon resources in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We would also wish to assist you in developing programmes to meet the necessary training needs of your energy personnel. Trinidad and Tobago possesses a number of non-governmental and Government agencies that have been meeting the human resource development needs of the energy and industrial sectors of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as emerging oil and gas economies.”
Rowley said the cost of importing energy was prohibitive to many islands in the Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, and that was one of the reasons for the decision to close the refinery.
The Prime Minister, however, invited neighbouring Caribbean countries to process their oil and natural gas to produce commodities such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or petrochemicals, hoping to utilise T&T’s spare capacity.
Due to a lack of natural gas output, T&T has an idle liquefaction train that could be reactivated to convert others’ gas into LNG for exports, and has room to increase production as well as an idled 140,000 barrels per day oil refinery.
“We are open to discussion with our other Caribbean neighbours on the monetisation of their hydrocarbon resources in Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said.
“Linking the energy and industrial transformations to a collaborative economic strategy would ensure that the region makes the most out of its abundant oil and gas resources,” he added.
Trinidad’s hydrocarbon processing capacity includes three liquefaction trains in service, seven methanol plants and ten ammonia plants that can produce 5.2 million metric tonnes per year.
The country in January received a US licence allowing joint development of Venezuela’s promising Dragon offshore field and gas imports for LNG output.