T&T working to meet climate commitments

The Ministry of Planning and Development is working with the country’s refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) industry to reduce the emission of harmful greenhouse gases.
In a news release, the ministry said Trinidad and Tobago recently received approval from the Global Environmental Facility to implement a US$5.152 million grant-funded project in the refrigeration and air- conditioning sector meant to tackle climate change, disaster mitigation and more specifically ozone depletion in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The National Ozone Unit of the Ministry of Planning and Development envisions the role of the RAC sector and the cooling industry as a catalyst for scaling up and coordinating cleaner energy solutions, strengthening policy frameworks, building institutional capacity and securing funding for energy efficient, low carbon technologies that can accelerate the transition towards net zero and promote sustainable development,” said the ministry.
It noted that T&T acceded to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that deplete the Ozone Layer in August 1989.
The accession to this Protocol committed Trinidad and Tobago to protect the ozone layer through measures to control emissions that deplete it, with the ultimate objective of their elimination on the basis of developments in technology, the ministry said.
T&T operates under Article 5(1) of the Montreal Protocol. In accordance with the Protocol, Trinidad and Tobago is obligated to implement a phase out schedule for ozone depleting substances (ODS), with the complete phase out of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by 2030.
In the news release, the ministry pointed out that managing thermal comfort and minimising citizens’ exposure to heat stress is necessary for cities like Port of Spain and Scarborough to be safe, resilient and sustainable, which is one of the Sustainable Development Goals.
“Key to ensuring that all this is achieved, is a RAC sector that is up to date with the rapidly changing technology and equipped with the relevant skills to employ professional service in good refrigeration practices. This Professional Certification Scheme is therefore a critical tool to ensuring that the citizenry of this country is provided with a RAC sector that is of a high standard, effective in its duty, transparent and accountable,” said the ministry.
The Scheme
The Professional Certification Scheme for the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry continues to grow, with administration of the Scheme now being undertaken by the Metal Industries Company Institute of Technology (MIC IT). This is being facilitated through a Memorandum of Understanding recently signed between the MIC IT and the Ministry of Planning and Development.
The Scheme was originally developed subsequent to a request from the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry Association (ARIA) for the licensing and certification of technicians in order to improve the regulation and the quality of service and operations within the sector.
The National Ozone Unit (NOU) approached the National Training Agency (NTA) on possible collaboration in establishing such a system based on the National Guidelines Document for this sector developed by the NOU.
The NTA spearheaded the development of the Professional Certification Scheme through its work programme, and a team was established between NTA, the NOU, ARIA and key stakeholders in the sector, including the School of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SORAC), Metal Industries Company Limited (MIC), National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), and the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP), to develop the scope and content of the Scheme.
The Scheme was finalised based on input from stakeholders and interested parties received during consultations held across Trinidad and Tobago.
Since its inception, over 220 RAC technicians have been professionally certified.
Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said that as a small island developing state (SIDS) Trinidad and Tobago is one of the nations with the most to lose if we falter on our climate change goals and commitments to the Paris Agreement, called the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDSs).