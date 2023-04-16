T&TEC boosting capacity

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission will get a boost to its transmission capacity when it commissions its new Union/Gandhi 220 kV double circuit tower line on Tuesday.
The Union/Gandhi 220 kV circuit will serve as a secondary back-up to take electricity from the country’s largest electricity generating company, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) in La Brea, to T&TEC’s transmission substation in Gandhi Village, from where it will be distributed across Trinidad, the Commission noted in a media invitation on Saturday.
It added, “TGU provides approximately 50 per cent of Trinidad’s electricity needs during daylight and 60 per cent at night. The new circuit is therefore a critical segment of the electricity grid and is necessary for increased reliability and stability of the electricity supply.”
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and T&TEC chairman Romney Thomas as well as a technical team will be present at the launch.
Last December residents at Siparia Old Road in Fyzabad protested against T&TEC building an electrical tower in their area.
The tower and lines are part of the Union Village to Gandhi Village 220kV circuit.
In response to the protest, T&TEC said it has held several consultations with the affected residents and reconsidered the route for one segment crossing Siparia Old Road. It however added that, “Based on the engineering assessments, some adjustments were made to the physical design and no further alterations are feasible at this point.”
T&TEC said the benefits such as additional security for the reliable transmission of electricity as, in the event of an emergency-damage or failure on the existing lines, the new circuit will continue to supply electricity to the country, avoiding widespread outages and also that the circuit will reduce the likelihood of nationwide outages.
“On completion, the Commission will be able to transfer power to the new circuit to conduct outstanding maintenance work on the existing circuit which is over ten years old and, in its current configuration, cannot be taken out of service for any significant period of time to allow preventative maintenance. The installation of the 22km long Union/ Gandhi 220kV circuit is proceeding in accordance with law and provisions of the T&TEC Act.”
It said the proposed path for the entire new Union/Gandhi 220kV circuit mirrors the existing circuit from Union to Gandhi. “Transmission towers will not be erected on occupied residential lands but overhead lines may pass over several open parcels of land. The compulsory acquisition process commenced in July, with the publication of the requisite legal notice,” T&TEC said back then.
On February 16, 2022, an islandwide blackout occurred after a tree in Palmiste fell on the 12kv line causing it to sag, oscillate and upswing and to come into contact with the 220KV Union/Gandhi Village line circuit, which transmits most of the power from the TGU generating facility to T&TEC, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales told Parliament in April 2022.
The new 220 KV circuit from the Union Sub-Station to the Gandhi Sub-Station was one of several recommendations to address the weaknesses identified by a Cabinet-Appointed Expert Committee that investigated the incident, Gonzales said.