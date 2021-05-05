T&TEC dealing with $1.1b deficit

Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission owes the National Gas Company for natural $2.175 billion- for the period 2019 to March 2021.
The Commission has an annual deficit of $1.1 billion.
Addressing a meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure, T&TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook confirmed that the Commission had been making a loss for the past nine years. He was responding to questions from Opposition MP Saddam Hosein,
“The Commission has been operating with an income of $3.2 billion and an expenditure of $4.3 billion, which leaves a difference of $1.1 billion, which is a loss in terms of our operations,” Ramsook said.
He said T&TEC’s expenditure can be broken up in $1.63 billion for generation; the cost of gas is $1 billion; salary and wages at $995 million and capital costs and taxes at $600 million.
Ramsook said the majority of the expenditure was related to generation, which is a combination of conversion and gas which is $2.63 billion or 68 per cent of the expenditure. He said while salaries and wages are also flagged as an issue, they are just 23 per cent of the operating costs. “We pay everything else except the $1 billion (gas bill) and the $1.1 billion difference between income and expenditure is made up by us not being able to meet our commitments to the National Gas Company,” Ramsook stated. He said some payments are made to NGC but not to the level of $1 billion annually.
The Commission’s general manager later disclosed that an arrangement had been made via government guarantee to pay all the outstanding balances to NGC up to 2018. A similar arrangement is being discussed to deal with the debt incurred after 2018, he said.
Ramsook said the gas is subsidised by the State to the tune of about 50 per cent compared to the price at NGC’s other markets.
He said some adjustment was required if the Commission was to bring its expenditure in line with revenue. “Let us look at tariff revenue that has to shift upward,” he said.
Asked about the stealing of electricity, he said those losses accounted for just 0.25 per cent of total losses. He said his “guesstimate” was that there were approximately 3,000 illegal connections.
Asked by Hosein about the implementation of an “economic tariff”, Ramsook said T&TEC had completed its business plan and the line ministry was looking at it.
“And that is all I am going to say at this point in time,” he said. Stressing that the Commission had been doing a number of things to reduce costs and to bring in revenue, Ramsook said the management was not saying that the solution to T&TEC’s deficit was a rate review. “We are looking at every possible avenue because we know that situation outside there,” he added.
The last rate review was in 2009.
Owed $427 million
On the books, T&TEC is owed about $427 million by its customers. It was explained that a considerable proportion came from the Desalination plant while $121 million was debt incurred over the last 30 days and therefore that bill was not due yet. Therefore, chief financial officer Neil Balgobin said the figure came down to $50 million owed by private accounts, once the desal debt and the recent debt of $121 million were removed.
Ramsook was asked about the effects of closures at Point Lisas. He conceded that there had been an impact. He also stated that there had been a number of requests from customers at Point Lisas for a reduction in capacity and the overall impact was $60 million less in annual revenue.
Questioned by JSC Chaiman DeoroopTeemul about T&TEC’s obligation to pay for unused capacity, Ramsook said total capacity was 1875 megawatts and peak demand was 1317 megawatts.
He said the Commission needed reserve capacity of about 270 megawatt. This still left about 200 megawatts of electricity that it did not need and the value of that was $250 million annually. He added that with the closing of the Alutrin plant, which was expected to use 270 megawatts, under the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with TGU, the T&TEC had to take or pay for that 270 megawatts.
In response to a question, Ramsook said T&TEC was seeking to have discussions on the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the relevant companies. He said T&TEC had also had discussion with what used to be called the Mittal Plant and a company has shown some interest in reactivating this plant.
He said the Petrotrin refinery which is currently closed is also expected to use 60 megawatts once it becomes operational again. He said generation expansion was therefore possible assuming that all these things take place.
Asked by the Teemul about the Commission’s plans to reduce expenditure and improve revenue, Balgobin said the initiatives included reducing gas consumption, building the second circuit line from Union Estate to Sangre Grande and improving the revenue from non-power sources- charges to customers for certain services such as the movement of lines, transformer rental rates and pole rental rates to communication providers.
He said T&TEC benchmarked its service internationally and found that its performance compared with other utilities around the world. The performance, Balgobin said, is equal to many utilities, and better than some and not as good in other cases. The Commission has 2,924 employees (of which 312 are temporary) and a customer base of 502,000. He said the Commission felt the number of employees on board was adequate to meet its requirements.