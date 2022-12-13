T&TEC faces many challenges

FOR THE past two weeks, Express Business has reported on the proposed rate increases contained in the business plan for the period 2022-2026, that Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) handed to its regulator, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), and the debt load the utility currently faces.
T&TEC is hoping to increase rates to pay off its debt, equip the utility to become more efficient and deal with the challenges ahead.
In the final instalment, the business plan outlines the challenges ahead for the company.
T&TEC has identified a number of threats to the organisation’s functionality, presently and as it aims to become a more efficient organisation.
Among those are:
1. Its supply reliability could be affected by climate change.
The company said unpredictable weather patterns, flooding, hurricanes and lightning present serious threats to the survival of electrical systems.
“Technical competence and techniques developed in system robustness, flexibility, redundancy and business continuity must be reinforced and encouraged to face these new challenges,” the company’s business plan said.
2. Unless it gets ahead of implementing a renewables regime onto the grid, it could face competition
“The threat posed by renewables that may introduce incentives for competing entities in power generation has the potential to be a major challenge to the organisation’s traditional form of purchasing, transmitting and distributing power. There was strong support expressed to nullify the threat by directly investing in renewable infrastructure i.e. solar farms and/or rooftop units. The intention is to leverage the Commission’s image as the electricity industry expert and the technical expertise of its employees in order to maintain a comparative advantage in the provision of renewable energy (RE) to its customers,” the plan said.
It concluded that the perceived threat of renewables may have been rooted in the Commission’s lack of involvement in larger, more visible, RE projects. It said the expertise available within the organisation allows greater involvement and can dispel a sense of being left behind.
“Viewed both as an opportunity and a threat, the organisation must decide the path of its involvement and communicate a positive and solid strategy to its stakeholders regarding RE,” it said.
3. Cyber-weakness
“The threats of infiltration into IT systems by terrorists and others are real and are being realised in T&T. T&TEC’s inability to provide secure wireless voice coverage islandwide also poses a threat to critical mission operations. The in-house ability in the area of ICT can be leveraged to resolve these issues. Any failure to adequately address these issues must spur the examination of further and advanced methods for increasing our resistance to these threats,” it said.
4. Collections
The company said it continues to experience a significant reduction in collections from billings associated with illumination projects.
“In this regard, the lack of adequate revenue must be met with an exploration of methods, technologies and practices to improve efficiencies and reduce cost. The operationalisation of a remote control system for all recreation grounds must be achieved in order to facilitate conservation of energy and redirect power to more critical uses in particular for system stability in times of a disaster and during other contingencies,” it said.
5. Potential gas shortages
The threat of gas shortages can be combated with more efficient operation, the company said.
“The advent of renewables also presents a powerful means of amelioration here. T&TEC’s organisational strength in the building and operating plant provide the building blocks for realising these responses,” it said.
6. Forex challenges
The Commission noted that it has negotiated a reduced percentage for US dollar payment to some power producers and continues to negotiate for more favourable terms.
“The introduction of greater data gathering technological tools and automation of inefficient processes can reduce expenditure locally. Reduction in wastage, improved procurement practices and the manpower audit initiative will support the objective of reducing expenses. The reduction in fuel charges due to RE introduction will reflect in the bottom-line and will provide confidence in new technological investments and diversification of the organisation,” it said.
It concluded that a depreciated currency and reduced availability of forex must be viewed “from a nationalistic perspective, development of manufacturing and electrical downstream industries are ideas that must encourage local suppliers”.
“These threats will affect the entire country. The solutions can only be to develop our local industries to be competitive in sourcing and manufacturing,” the report concluded.
The plan observed that many of the inefficiencies highlighted as weaknesses of the organisation can be addressed through a digital transformation exercise involving an enterprise-wide platform, where data inputs for all its processes are entered by users at different levels and decisions are automated for mundane activities.
Strategic decisions, it said, can be easier made using the Business Intelligence (BI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) data obtained from such a system.
“The analysis of the organisation’s weaknesses and threats is particularly instructive as it demonstrates key areas of the organisation’s vulnerability. Threats posed by pandemics, terrorism, natural disasters, theft and sabotage place the emphasis on strengthening some pertinent areas of weakness. Manual processes, cyber security, radio coverage, disaster preparedness, video analytics, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) and transmission reliability are the vulnerable areas identified that must be addressed.
“A final item of climate change and a shift in the social landscape to include greater illegal activity are threats that demand extensive engineering design, tighter maintenance schedules and faster response times. The organisation must prepare itself in all areas, for deployment of greater robustness where needed, greater flexibility in other areas and secured system intelligence throughout,” it noted.