T&TEC: Higher rates needed for debt load

T&TEC’s debt
LAST week, Express Business exclusively published the rate increases proposed contained in the business plan of the The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to its regulator, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC).
T&TEC is proposing stiff rate increases: for residential customers a rate increase of 40 to 65.75 per cent increase over a five-year period while a 128.5 per cent rate increase for commercial and industrial customers, over the same period.
The utility explained that the rate increases are necessary to clear its debt and to upgrade its infrastructure to improve its service to its customers.
How indebted is T&TEC?
T&TEC owes close to $10.5b.
According to the loan payment schedule for 2022-2026 contained in the company’s business plan, it will have to pay $6.4 billion in principal and $4.2 billion in interest.
Two of those loans—to the National Gas Company and to the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU)—are secured by the Government.
“The NGC and TGU loans are being repaid via government funding,” the plan said.
According to the schedule, two new loans have been added: the $3.94 billion loan to repay NGC balance as at December 2017 and the $1.613 billion loan to repay the sum owing to TGU.
“The NGC loan commenced in December 2018 at an interest rate of six per cent with a term of ten years, fully secured by the government. The TGU loan commenced in May 2018, broken into Series 1 for $812.6m at a rate of 4.23 per cent and Series 2 for $800 million at a rate of 5.28 per cent, for terms of 8 and 14 years respectively. This is fully secured by the government,” it noted.
It noted loan repayment commenced for both the NGC loan 2018 and TGU $1.6 billion Series.
“However, it is to be noted that T&TEC is only required to fund the repayment of the $500m Bond from tariff. The HSBC, NGC loans as well as the TGU $1.6b loans are repaid via government funding,” it said.
T&TEC is blaming its straitened financial position on the absence of a rate review by its regulator since 2009.
“The average sales per kWh in dollars have remained unchanged at about $0.35 over the past few years. The operating cost per customer has reflected a plateauing over the past four years, highlighting a level of prudent management of operating costs despite the effects of inflation both local and imported,” it said in its business plan.
The company said following five years of annual surplus (2007-2011), the Commission returned to deficit position in 2012 mainly due to the absence of a rate review since 2009.
“This trend continued to 2020. Electricity sales increased by almost 13 per cent over the 2011-2020 period, while operating expenditure increased by approximately 65 per cent over the same period,” it said.
“In the absence of an economic tariff, T&TEC will continue to face very challenging times. The years from 2012 to 2016 reflected increasing levels of deficits from $693 million in 2012 to $1.621 million in 2016. This trend is expected to continue to 2025 and beyond without a rate adjustment. The deficit is projected to increase to over $2 billion by 2025,” it said.
The company rationalised that during the earlier parts of the last decade, national electricity demand increased at a healthy pace, achieving annual sales of 8,853 GWh in 2015.
It said the departure of Arcelor Mittal from their Pt Lisas steelworks in 2016, the closure of Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery in 2018, declines in output at the petrochemical plants in Pt Lisas and general slowing of the national economy, electrical energy demand thereafter declined to 8,401 GWh in 2019. Currently, demand is essentially flat and is expected to grow at just 2.1 per cent per annum, average, in the next ten years.
“The recent declines in demand due to the impact of Covid-19, coupled with tariffs unchanged since 2009, have placed the Commission under severe financial strain. Further, the imminent penetration into the T&TEC system of significant renewable energy capacity has the potential to impose increased costs on the Commission and reduce its energy sales revenues, depending on the mode of implementation. Based on on-going and forecasted industrial, commercial and residential developments, demand has fluctuated over the years, generally reducing in recent years to a system peak of 1,319 MW in 2018, down from 1,339 in 2016 and 1,396 in 2015.
“There was further decline in 2020 as a result of Covid-19, which resulted in demand reaching a low of 1,200 MW in April 2020. However, within recent months there has been an uptick in economic activity with peak demand reaching 1,360 MW in September 2020. This increase supposedly is as a result of manufacturers increasing production in preparation for the Christmas season. The system peak is forecast to increase to 1,473 MW by 2025,” it said.
Power’s debt to NGC
Natural gas accounts for approximately 25 per cent of T&TEC’s operational expenditure.
“Electricity tariffs as determined by the RIC should therefore be based on the actual prices charged for natural gas. The price of natural gas used for power generation, which invariably is factored into electricity rates, is an important consideration, if electricity-intensive mega projects are to remain attractive to Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
The company said it has made strides in its attempt to liquidate its current arrears to the NGC and negotiate a long term gas price contract.
On December 31, 2018, NGC and T&TEC signed an agreement to convert the Commission’s debt as of December 31, 2018, into a medium term loan of US$524 million, with a ten-year term and with an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum.
The loan is in two tranches of US$262 million each.
Tranche A has a one-year moratorium on principal and interest with semi-annual payments commencing June 2020.
Tranche B has a five-year moratorium on principal and interest with semi-annual payments commencing June 2024.
“This loan is secured by a Letter of Support from the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. However, given the absence of a rate review since 2009, the Commission has been unable to meet its payments from 2019 to date which has resulted in an outstanding balance of approximately US$275m as at the end of November 2019. This balance increases by about US$12 million per month if left unpaid,” it said.
Employees
By February 2018, it was revealed in Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that the company had been operating at a loss since 2011, with hefty wage and overtime bills.
In its business plan, the company said one area that will be impacted is the number of employees at the organisation.
“The number of employees is projected to decrease from its current figure of 2,618 and 285 permanent and temporary employees respectively to a total of 2,592 by 2026. This will be achieved by attrition due to retirement and does not include other strategies that may be employed,” it said.