T&TEC installs new tower line

Electricity provider T&TEC commissioned a new double circuit tower line yesterday, 14 months after a fungus-infected palmiste tree in Rousillac caused an islandwide blackout.
In February 2022, 35 per cent of the island lost its electricity supply after the tree fell on the transmission line causing it to sag, oscillate and upswing and to come into contact with the 220-kilovolt (KV) Union/Gandhi Village line circuit.
This, according to T&TEC, transmits most of the power from the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) generating facility to T&TEC.
The installation of the 220 KV circuit from the Union Sub-Station to the Gandhi Sub-Station was one of several recommendations to address the weaknesses identified by a Cabinet-appointed expert committee that investigated the incident.
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales commissioned the new system yesterday in a ceremony at the Union Industrial Estate, La Brea.
He said the transfer and execution of the $72 million project had taken place over the past four days, without any disruption in supply to customers.
Gonzales said, “Not too long ago the country was shocked by a blackout which occurred as a result of a disruption of one of your main transmission lines and a lot of people laughed and scoffed at the findings of the report which confirmed that the disruption occurred as the result of a tree that fallen on one of your main transmission lines. And as a result of the cascading event of that simple tree falling on your main 220KV line the entire country was plunged into darkness for about ten hours. That was a difficult time, not only for the Commission, the management and board of the Commission and you and for all of us and it left a lot of people asking questions as to T&TEC’s ability to provide the country with a reliable supply of electricity.”
He said he had no doubt, at that time, that T&TEC would respond effectively as it was a model utility.
He said blackouts occurred in even advanced countries in the world.
He said T&TEC had already taken on the challenge of strengthening the affected electricity grid when the recommendations were made.
“So when I read that recommendation I realised we were already on the way to adding this level of resiliency and redundancy to the electricity grid. And I happy to report to the country that at that point in time when the report was laid in Parliament, T&TEC working in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Utilities, was well on the way towards completing this very important project which will add the level of resilience and redundancy to its members,” he said.
Gonzales said the existing transmission line was ten years old at the time of the incident in 2022, proving difficult to maintain as it was the singular line transporting electricity from its main plant to the rest of the grid.
“T&TEC was finding it very difficult to undertake the necessary routine maintenance because obviously it would have resulted in a mass blackout throughout the entire country so now that this new line has been commissioned T&TEC can now proceed to undertake the necessary maintenance work,” he said.
And although TGU was contracted to generate 720 megawatts of electricity, Gonzales said the previous line had a capacity of only 600 megawatts.
The new transmission line will now be able to transport 720 megawatts.
And what happens is a tree falls on this newly installed line?
Gonzales said, “If a tree falls on the line again there is an additional line to transport electricity from the plant to the rest of the national grid. The tree fell on that singular line that was removing the electricity or transporting electricity from this main plant that has the capacity to generate 720 megawatts. And at the time it was transporting 600. It had this cascading event on the other independent power producers because of load sharing and the effects of all of that. Now that we have this other line to transport electricity if there is a disruption on one of your main transmission lines you have the other line that would be able to take up the work and reduce that level of interruption that can take place in the future.”