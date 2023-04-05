T&TEC

Electricity provider T&TEC has asked one of its independent power producers to provide a report on the cause of two instances of failure of a generator, which led to outages in some parts of the country on Tuesday.

Several areas reported outages including parts of Glencoe, Maraval, Valsayn North, St Augustine South, Caparo to Mamoral, Todd’s Road, Piparo, North Oropouche, Brooklyn Settlement, Vega De Oropouche, Fishing Pond, Kelly Village, Ibis Gardens and Chaguanas.

T&TEC said in a statement yesterday that the failure of the generator led to two wide-area outages, the first at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

It indicated that generators were brought online and power was restored within approximately 30 minutes in both instances.

Although it did not identify which independent power producer it asked for the report, T&TEC reiterated its commitment to continue to work with producers to ensure that the service it provides to customers is not compromised.

On Tuesday, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath called on the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to take note of what he referred to as the frequency of blackouts throughout the country.

He called on Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales to indicate to the population why such frequent blackouts were occurring.

PTSC to buy 240 electric buses

PTSC to buy 240 electric buses

The Public Transport Services Corporation is moving full speed ahead to significantly decrease its carbon footprint with the planned purchase of 300 new buses.

In addition, as part of its modernisation it is seeking to install GPS on all the buses and develop an app so citizens can know where each bus is and when the next will arrive.

Coffee Craze hits T&T

Coffee Craze hits T&T

Have you noticed the proliferation of coffee shops in Trinidad and Tobago?

The coffee and tea craze has hit local consumers and droves of people are flocking to these franchises as well as the small businesses to get their cup of brew.

Ministry of Trade predicts hundreds of new jobs coming

Ministry of Trade predicts hundreds of new jobs coming

Investment into the country seems to be on the right trajectory with $874 million, in the pipeline which can potentially create an additional 2,150 jobs for this year, according to figures from the Ministry of Trade.

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told Express Business that given the levels of investment, especially in 2023, by both local and foreign firms, it is clear that there is ongoing confidence in the economy.