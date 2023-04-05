Electricity provider T&TEC has asked one of its independent power producers to provide a report on the cause of two instances of failure of a generator, which led to outages in some parts of the country on Tuesday.
Several areas reported outages including parts of Glencoe, Maraval, Valsayn North, St Augustine South, Caparo to Mamoral, Todd’s Road, Piparo, North Oropouche, Brooklyn Settlement, Vega De Oropouche, Fishing Pond, Kelly Village, Ibis Gardens and Chaguanas.
T&TEC said in a statement yesterday that the failure of the generator led to two wide-area outages, the first at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.
It indicated that generators were brought online and power was restored within approximately 30 minutes in both instances.
Although it did not identify which independent power producer it asked for the report, T&TEC reiterated its commitment to continue to work with producers to ensure that the service it provides to customers is not compromised.
On Tuesday, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath called on the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to take note of what he referred to as the frequency of blackouts throughout the country.
He called on Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales to indicate to the population why such frequent blackouts were occurring.