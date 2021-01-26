Tackle electricity subsidy head-on

Energy Chamber president Dwight Mahabir says Government needs to address the subsidy the gas industry provides to the electricity sector and “hence to every household, company and Government body in the country”.
Describing it as “uncomfortable”, Mahabir said the Energy Chamber strongly believes it must be tackled head-on.
“The electricity sector consumes a significant volume of natural gas, around 250 million standard cubic feet per day, and this gas is provided to the country at rates that are significantly below the prevalent prices in the petrochemical and LNG sectors. This imposes a significant burden on the gas industry which, under current market conditions, is proving to be too heavy a load to carry and is contributing to the sustainability challenges faced by the industry,” he said yesterday.
Low-income households not the problem
Speaking at the virtual launch of the Energy Chamber’s energy conference, Mahabir said the Chamber appreciates that dealing with the electricity subsidy is not an easy political decision.
“Firstly, it is very important to recognise that the challenge is not the subsidy to low-income households. These households contribute only a very small portion to total electricity demand, and therefore, demand for the natural gas from which electricity is produced. The subsidy to these households is not a heavy burden to carry and there are very good social and economic reasons to ensure that every household is able to access basic electricity services. The Energy Chamber’s view is that the subsidy should continue for low-income households.
“The second point to consider is that higher electricity rates do not automatically translate into higher bills, if people become more efficient at managing electricity use,” Mahabir said. “There have been studies in Trinidad that show that electricity consumption can be cut by 40 per cent in most government and commercial buildings, through the simplest of electricity management programmes. There is no doubt that significant savings can be realised in the private sector and domestic market as well.
“In other words, as electricity prices increase with the reduction or removal of subsidies, the public and private sectors and individuals may not be faced with higher bills if they alter their consumption patterns.”
Opportunities for business
Mahabir pointed out there was an added national benefit in that there are many opportunities that exist for small and medium-sized businesses if consumers decide to actively reduce their electricity consumption.
“This includes things like retrofitting buildings to make them more energy efficient, installing solar water heaters and more efficient air-conditioning systems. In our view, asking public and private sector entities, as well as individuals, to accept that across-the-board electricity subsidies are not sustainable, is not too much to ask. We all need to accept that we must be more efficient in our use of electricity. This is especially the case when one considers the significant benefits that will arise from making additional gas available to the gas industry and on the flipside, the significant impact to the country and its citizens if the industry is not sustained well into the future,” he said.
In his 2021 budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had said an increase in electricity tariffs is “essential” for development moving forward and there would be a rate review.
“We consider that the upcoming tariff review should result in increasing levels of tariffs for electricity supply as being essential for enhancing investment and ensuring a reliable transmission system,” Imbert had said.