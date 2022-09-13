Tackling greenhouse gases in agriculture

The issues of agricultural sustainability and food security in the Caribbean were at the forefront of recent discussions at the level of Caricom.
In May, Guyana hosted the “Agri-Investment Forum and Expo: Investing in Vision 25 by 2025”.
Key items of discussion at this forum were the current grave global situation of the shortages and high prices of imported food fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, and the severe problems affecting transportation and logistics.
It was noted with great concern that Caricom member states continue to be deeply impacted by these developments which have resulted in a dramatic increase in the cost of food, exposing still further the region’s food insecurity due to its vulnerability to external influences and the impact of climate change.
It was also recognised that the Caribbean Community has the capacity to attain a high level of food security for the region as a whole, provided that urgent action is taken to effectively implement necessary actions.
The region’s second Agri Investment Forum and Expo was held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 19-21.
Themed “Transforming Agriculture through Innovation and Investment”, the forum focused on several initiatives, among which included raising awareness of the importance of food security and having a resilient and sustainable agriculture system, encouraging discussions between key stakeholders in the agriculture sector, both locally and regionally, creating investment opportunities for local or regional producers/entities across the agriculture value chain, improving agriculture production, productivity, and value chains in the agriculture sector through shared knowledge and experience, encouraging the exchange of technology and/or promoting investment in innovative technologies to achieve increased availability of food locally and regionally, and reducing dependency on imported food items by promoting local or regional alternatives.
Regional effort
However, sandwiched between these two forums was a two-day regional workshop that explored the issues of agricultural sustainability and food security for the Caribbean from a different perspective…that of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.
Titled the “CaricomAgReady GCF Project” and hosted at the Hilton Trinidad on July 27-28 by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in collaboration with the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI) and the Caribbean Measurement, Reporting and Verification Hub, nine Caricom members, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Haiti, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, participated in the workshop.
The over-arching goal of the project is to strengthen the foundation for a climate responsive agricultural sector in the Caribbean by raising the profile of the agriculture sector Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) climate financing prioritisation processes by implementing an evidence-based and inter-sectoral strategy for developing and rebranding Caribbean agriculture as “low emissions” to enhance market opportunities and attract private sector investments.
Over the two days participants were placed into three groups where they discussed several key items including the tracing and measuring of GHGs, use of technology in the collection and assimilating of data, interpreting the data into stakeholder-friendly information and a strategic approach to GHG reduction.
Since each country already has a national action plan, participants discussed what their national priorities were and then went about transposing those into what the priorities for the region would be.
Some participants shared that some of the challenges in their home countries are gaining access to farmers to collect data, especially those in remote areas, as well as appropriate devices for the tracing and collecting of GHG data.
On the final day of the workshop, Dr Chaney St Martin, International Specialist in Water and Soil Management, and Technical Co-Lead for the project, told the participants the idea of strengthening the foundation begins with them since they are the foundation of the project.
Noting that IICA is at the point of developing two concept notes for funding in the region of about US$50 million from the GCF, he explained their proposal is steeped in the transformational argument of being able to completely de-risk agricultural investments.
“We’re providing that as a business argument or as an argument that is more inclusive of both the public and the private sectors. And we’re essentially saying if we’re able to de-risk the investments in the farming enterprise, that would lead to a more stable and attractive enterprise that could be leveraged for financial resources, better relationships and business continuity in the entirety,” St Martin stated.
He noted that as it stands currently, farmers and all of the persons within the value chain are being threatened.
“In addition to socio economic vulnerability there’s also an inherent low production and productivity thing that we know in the Caribbean is a cause for concern. When these things converge no matter how we turn the dice, we’ll see in that they are related to some of the primary inputs in agriculture for production, which is the water and the soils.
“And so we’re framing the argument around that and saying that if we’re able to treat with that in terms of the climatic risks or the hazards that affect that, by implementing agri-ecological approaches that focus on soil and water management.”
He said another area of focus is sustainable resource use optimisation where even in the current state, some of the losses that they’re having could be addressed and lessened, and could be transformed into value earned.
“And we’re also looking at the issue of natural capital asset and accounting particularly as it relates to soil. Each farmer here, now his property or his asset becomes not just the area of the land, but also the soil becomes a value transmuted into an equity…an asset. Then we’re leveraging this particularly in the Caribbean context as something that may be a step forward.
“And we’re saying if we’re able to do this, we increase the stability and the equity of the farmer and the reliability and stability, and therefore it makes that farmer or the farming enterprise itself a more attractive investment, whether for the public or also the private sector. And that is the base argument and that is the logic that we’re putting forward,” St Martin noted.
Speaking with Express Business at the end of the workshop, St Martin said they recognised that agriculture for a major part was not included in a lot of the discussions and the processes as it needed to be for Green Climate Funding, so there was an opportunity there to bring the voice of agriculture so that the agriculture sector will be able to leverage funds for development as it relates to climate risks.
Agriculture
‘the ugly duckling’
“We also realise that agriculture for a long time was being called the ugly duckling or more presented in the light as the problem as oppose to the solution. And so we argued that agriculture could be part of the solution to actually address some of the bigger macro problems that are related to environmental health and also food and nutrition security.
“So, this project really looked at some of the major things…how do we get agriculture at the table and formally in the process of the Green Climate Fund, and also climate related funds and processes? That’s number one. And number two, it looks at if we are to transform agriculture from the as is state, how it currently is, to a more climate responsive and stronger sector, how are we going to do that? So it looks at the barrier analysis, what is preventing or what is limiting agriculture from that as is state to something that is more secure and worth investing here as part of the solution.”
He said with that barrier analysis they also realised for that continuity in terms of the intervention, they needed to engage the youths.
“And therefore a major part of it would be youth engagement and certification as it relates to climate skills. And the last part would be taking all of that information we would have gathered through the studies and the lessons learnt, and provide in creating a knowledge platform of management or even connecting to one that presently exists, to make that information available to all of the other countries that would need it to follows a particular trajectory.”
Asked what low-hanging fruits have been realised thus far, St Martin said: “The low-hanging fruits we have taken care of it…build the capacity of the persons, the technicians and associated persons as it relates to climate change. Developing their skills in terms of being able to record and verify some of the data related to the emissions from the agricultural sector.”
IICA consultant and Project Manager for the project, Shalini Maharaj, told Express Business that it is the first multi-country project in the Caribbean that would have gotten funding from the United Nations Green Climate Fund (UNGCF).
“After Covid consumers have taken a hit with rising food prices thus agriculture and climate change have become more important than ever.”
She said one of the aims is to provide training from technical stakeholders all the way down to the farmers on the ground including sensitisation and consultation with policy and decision makers so as to achieve a climate resilience, climate responsive agricultural sector in the region.