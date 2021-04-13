Tackling T&T’s food import bill

A farmer’s hut sat amidst neatly cultivated flat land under the Montserrat Hills in the Central Range.
On newly bulldozed former sugar cane State lands nearby in Milton, a rural village on the outskirts of Couva, stood a large, imposing sign announcing, “Site of Trinidad and Tobago’s First Parboil Rice Mill”.
Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon, and CEO of Trinidad Parboil Rice Ltd, Liaquat Ali, turned the sod last Friday for the mill.
The mill, which plans to process rice produced by local farmers, is expected to cut the amount of imported rice by 30 to 40 per cent, saving some US$15 million.
All of the parboiled rice consumed locally, some 34,000-plus tonnes, and 99 per cent of white rice, are imported, costing an average of US$32 million.
An initiative of Liaquat Ali, Trinidad Parboil Ltd is a rice processing company in McBean, Couva.
Ali, son of former People’s National Movement government MP, Tahir Ali, and former president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, said the mill will be operated with government assistance and funded by the State’s Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).
It represents, Gopee-Scoon said, a small transformation in the way T&T feeds itself.
The event appeared to be the start of the revival of the country’s collapsed rice industry, coming as the international price of the staple grain has soared due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Labour shortages due to the virus outbreak have led to importers stockpiling the grain and international exporters curbing shipments.
The mill comes after years of complaints by local rice farmers of a lack of government support for the industry through late payments for them by the State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM), which operates a rice mill in Carlsen Field.
T&T’s 6,000 rice farmers in 1995 produced 30 per cent of rice needed for local consumption. They have now dwindled to 12 and 95 per cent of the produce goes into “pet rice”.
Many claimed to have gone into bankruptcy or into other areas of cultivation.
Decline of the rice industry
In his address at the sod-turning, Rambharat linked the decline of the rice industry to the closure of Caroni 1975 Ltd.
The company was being billed by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) $11 million for its rice fields in Kelly Village and Caroni.
“The single decision of WASA to start charging for water was a significant factor in the problems of rice in the country,” he said.
Another significant factor was that local appetite in relation to rice had changed.
“The diet has changed towards parboiled rice and we continued to produce local rice sold as white rice.”
Rambharat said rice remains the most heavily supported part of local agriculture.
“The rice farmers depend on the State and taxpayers, sometimes to buy the seeds for them out of Guyana or wherever it is available, import it, distribute it.
“They require support from us in the provision of water. Water now costs $100 a season and an abstraction licence.
“Sometimes, we have to facilitate them with the use of pumps when the water levels are too low.”
Rambharat said National Flour Mills purchases paddy from the rice farmers and the State pays the company a part of the purchase price through a subsidy.
“And the milling costs taxpayers $4.8 million a year.”
At a recent Joint Select Committee of Parliament Rambharat put on record that the local rice sector is not meant to replace imported rice 100 per cent.
“We made it very clear that the Government was prepared to support an industry that produces about 3,000 metric tonnes of paddy a year.
“At the same time, I made it very clear that a rice parboiling plant was critical to the country.”
Rambharat said Ali, whose company was producing Old Mac Parboil Rice and Old Mac Premium White Rice, was hell-bent on going to Guyana to set up there but was encouraged to consider setting up in Trinidad instead.
Ali, he said, was “putting up his money into it” and, with recent Government changes in agro-processing policy, lands are being leased at a reduced price of around $1,500 a year as compared to $300,000 previously.
The mill is expected to be set up over the next 18 months.
Food security
The rice mill will aid in building the country’s food security, reducing the food import bill, diversifying the economy and contributing to the development of the rice industry,” Gopee-Scoon said.
“Today’s event represents a small transformation in the way Trinidad and Tobago feeds itself.
“Food security has traditionally been a major concern for small developing countries and this situation has been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In 2020, the World Bank recorded the most severe decline in global food security.
“The pandemic has magnified the exposure of food importing countries to external shocks such as price increases, disruptions to supply chains, quality considerations, natural disasters and climate change.
“The pandemic has certainly reinforced the need for us to mitigate our dependence on imports, reduce our food import bill and increase agriculture production in a meaningful way.”
Gopee-Scoon said in 2015, rice accounted for ten per cent of all food imports and by 2019 this increased to 13 per cent.
Imported parboiled rice is the most consumed type of rice in T&T and the NFM’s rice mill at Carlsen Field has no facilities to produce this type.
“Approximately 95 per cent of rice produced at Carlsen Field is used as input into animal feed with the facility operating only at an estimated 15 per cent capacity. Just about 5 per cent of the mill’s output is sold on the retail market.
“It is expected that this new rice parboiling plant will reverse the declining trend and breathe new life and prosperity into the local rice industry.”
She said local farmers will provide the feed stock and the mill will produce both parboiled and white rice and has a capacity of five metric tonnes per hour.”
The product will be sold locally and exported.
The mill will employ approximately 75 people and create 500 to 800 indirect jobs.
“It is projected within the first three years of operations, packaged rice from the facility will reduce rice imports by approximately 30 per cent to 40 per cent, a significant reduction in foreign exchange requirements,” she said.
All hands on deck
Ali said all of the parboiled rice consumed in T&T—around 34,000-plus tonnes, and 99 per cent of white rice—is imported.
“That is an average of probably US$32 million in imported rice.
“So, it’s a huge amount of money being in foreign exchange for food for this country.”
Ali said, at present, about 1,500 acres of land are under rice cultivation and another 3,500 acres are available.
“I believe we can do it, everybody on deck, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Trade and, most importantly, the rice farmers.”
He said the mill will be able to produce between 30 and 40 per cent of rice consumed in the country, representing some US$15 million in foreign exchange.”
Ali said the company is looking at also producing downstream products at the plant like rice cereal, rice pasta and rice flour. The husk can also be used to make a type of board.
Seed paddies have already been handed out to interested rice farmers and a technical team will be giving them assistance.
Ali said he spoke to farmers around the area and encouraged them to get into rice cultivation to avoid praedial larceny, which is a major problem.
He said he promised new rice farmers they will be given guidance and assistance.
“You will see a lot more farmers coming on stream.”
Also present at the event was Theresa Akaloo, who heads the Trinidad Islandwide Rice Growers Association. She said the mill will give the dying rice industry hope.