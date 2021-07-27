STARTING a business is a risk by itself. Trying to launch a business during a pandemic can be a recipe for disaster.
The health and financial challenges facing many countries ravaged by Covid-19 did not stop Renee Murray from chasing her dreams to become an entrepreneur.
While many businesses have closed down due to the pandemic, Murray saw it as an opportunity to venture into something new.
She says one of the biggest things that has helped her through the slew of challenges in starting a business has been her faith.
Murray is a first-time business owner, and whether she has good instincts or sheer luck, she has successfully launched her all-natural beverage line IBG Sales and Exports.
As a Christian, Murray says her faith is at the centre of her business, so much so, it is embedded in the brand.
She also credits her family for their unwavering love and support for her business venture.
She said, “IBG Sales and Exports is a shortened version of the business name, which is Inspired By God (IBG) Sales and Exports.”
Murray has the bonus of working with her fiancee Brent Smith in the business.
The company produces a plant-based milk beverage line under the name Organutt.
“It was a mutual decision that we wanted the company’s name to be different from the brand. It was the first idea God placed in our hearts, but we wanted to leave room for whatever else he would have us do that may be different from producing plant-based milk,” Murray said.
The company came into existence in June of last year.
She said, “Our desire to create a product or service that would afford us some stability during the pandemic was nothing short of a miracle. The idea to produce plant-based milk came from two separate dreams. Brent dreamt the idea, and I dreamt the recipe. As strange as it sounds, it’s exactly what happened. We began selling our milk to some of our friends from church, and it grew from there. We produce four products: Unsweetened Almond Milk; Original Almond Milk (lightly sweetened); Almond and Cashew Blend; and our Oat Splash Oat Milk. They are sold in 1 litre bottles and the ‘Smallies’ (500ml) size.”
While some would interpret the word “smallie” as a popular Trinidadian slang to describe someone petite and attractive, Murray has put her twist on the term. Not only are the drinks attractive, but she says they are healthy too.
“We believe in keeping our products as simple as possible. Our products contain ingredients typically used in the kitchen, such as pink Himalayan salt, sprouted nuts, oats, and organic Agave for our lightly sweetened milk. The products range from as little as $30 to $65.”
Murray described what a typical day is like for her in the business.
She said, “We would usually make the milk on the same day of delivery because we want to give our customers freshly made milk. This production starts early in the morning. As soon as we finish, Brent will head out to deliver while I am at home collecting orders for the next day. I’m also managing social media. When Brent has returned from delivery, we will organise the finances made on that specific day and set our goals/ objectives for the next day. Although we experienced a decrease in sales due to the pandemic, we were still able to operate as part of the essential services under the Namdevco Farmers Market.
“We aspire to become the number one alternative milk brand in the Caribbean and to provide a healthier option versus the imported brands. It is currently an online business, but we have aspirations to move to a brick and mortar store.”
Murray said while her faith is at the centre of her business, it also takes discipline and consistency.
She said, “Becoming an entrepreneur has taught me that I am mentally stronger than I think because choosing this path is no walk in the park; it is full of challenges.”
Murray says she is currently working on something new, but the only hint she would reveal to Express Business is that it’s tasty.
For more information on IBG Sales and Exports (Organutt), call 284-1518 or e-mail Organut.tt@gmail.com