Taking pan to the world

PAN isn’t just for Panorama.
Akua Leith, the artistic director and conductor of the National Steel Symphony Orchestra of T&T, is set to commercialise production of the national instrument.
He has accomplished the first phase of his dream of building a pan manufacturing facility in T&T, very distinct from the cottage industry that has sprung up around the instrument.
It’s been Leith’s dream to push steelpan to the forefront of local culture and consciousness.
If Leith has his way, there will be a pan in every home.
And pan will be taught in the classrooms of all schools.
On August 19, on World Pan Day, the Musical Instruments of Trinidad and Tobago Company (MITTCO) opened doors to its pan manufacturing facility in Diamond Vale Industrial Estate.
It took just under two years to construct and transform the facility into a modern production facility.
From the entrance of the building, where pans are on display for purchase, to the interior where drums are stacked for production, there is a series of rooms—the room where the drums are cut and the notes carved out, the kiln room, where the pan is actually baked to get the right notes, the polish room, the sound-proof rooms (there are six of them) where tuners are stationed to ensure quality control, the engraving room (you can have whatever you want engraved on your pan) to the kit room, where you can choose your case and stand for your pan.
The pan factory is laid out in a loop.
Intentionally so.
The facility is up and running and has the ability to produce a pan in a short time frame of possibly three days. The next phase is marketing the business and building the industry.
“We have loans to pay,” Leith laughed.
At Leith’s right hand, is Mario Joseph, the master tuner for all the major Panorama bands.
“We are fortunate to have Mario as part of the team, not just as the tuner but also part of the directorship,” said Leith.
Joseph built his first pan at the age of 13, to the tune of Paul Keens-Douglas when he was in Form 2 at Success Laventille Secondary School.
And that was the beginning of his lifelong passion with pan.
Joseph told the Express Business that prior to the MITTCO facility, he would make pans for people or bands, but it wasn’t a one stop shop. Most of the work would be outsourced to other people, until the final product was completed.
The minimum time for such a pan to be produced was three weeks.
He reasoned that having the MITTCO facility would make the pan much more accessible.
HADCO partners
While Leith had the vision, to make the dream possible he partnered with HADCO, the Group that sponsors Phase II Pan Groove steel orchestra.
HADCO financed the dream by investing over $10 million in the facility.
The board of MITTCO includes Leith, Joseph, David Hackett and the three Hadad brothers John, Joseph and Robert, who founded HADCO.
The Companies Registry file on MITTCO indicates that, as of April 15, 2021 the three Hadad brothers owned 45 ordinary shares in the pan company jointly. David Hackett owns 10 shares, Akua Leith owns 25 shares and Edsil Joseph owns 20 shares.
The Companies Registry file also indicates the Hadads secured a non-residential mortgage loan of $3 million with First Citizens Bank on July 7, 2021. The loan document was stamped by the Registrar General’s Department on August 18, 2021.
In an interview with the Express Business last March about MITTCO, John Hadad was confident about MITTCO’s successs.
“At the end of the day, success always lies in commercialising it for profit. What’s a fair profit? Let’s not get into that. I think it’s a commercially viable project. We believe in collaborating to compete, and have entered this joint venture with a genuine desire to promote this musical instrument globally,” Hadad had said.
“So the thing about it is that one doesn’t really know the true market potential until you do the supply side. The best tools, the best builders, in the world are here,” said Hadad.
“So we have to ask why this hasn’t happened before. I mean, let’s be factual. Culture and business are two different skill sets. My hunch is that when you sit down and look at it, the best outcomes are always collaboration,” he said.
Hadad had observed that to birth new industries in T&T requires government support or initiative.
“I think this collaboration is breaking ground. I mean we wait to see how successful it is. I don’t like to count our chicken before its hatched but I think we have the right mindset, a devoted team. We know that for two-three years, it’s not gonna be profitable, but we will learn as we move into exporting, with a new online market. The ecosystem is important and essential,” said Hadad.
Building demand
MITTCO is the cornerstone to Leith’s ecosystem.
With the facility being able to churn out more in different phases, it can supply an existing market, and create a new demand.
MITTCO will produce a full range of high quality instruments to supply demand both locally and internationally.
“It’s two fold: it’s supplying instruments to those without or those who are replacing the instruments and it’s also maintaining it and keeping it well tuned,” he said.
Leith said the full-service pan ecosystem would provide year-round employment in the production and craftsmanship of pans.
He lamented that at present getting involved with pan music wasn’t viewed as a full-time job for some, but very seasonal.
And he wants to change that.
At the moment, they have employed 15 people, but Leith said they hope to reach 20.
He said MITTCO intends to engage the wider pan fraternity to create more employment within the industry.
“We’ve had conversations and people have shown interest,” he said.
“We are focused on delivering on this pillar, before we go into other pillars and so you don’t want to bite off too much,” he said.
“Trinidad & Tobago is the home of steelpan,” says Leith, “We have, without doubt, the best artisan steelpan craftsmen in the world, and there is no better time than now to establish a world class company with international reach. MITTCO’s goal is simple: to keep the authenticity of steelpan manufacturing alive, here where it belongs, in its country of origin.
“This is a big deal. We have a Panorama, we have a blueprint of a competition that is now on other islands. You know, you can have an international panorama. You have also the opportunity of showing on a marketing level, professional ensemble, that is travelling the world, showing the highest point of performance for this instrument,” said Leith.