Taking VMCOTT out of the graveyard

IT was known as the graveyard for police vehicles.
But it has been about two years since the Vehicle Management Corporation of T&T (VMCOTT) has actually serviced a police vehicle.
Natasha Prince, the State company’s chief executive since 2018, told Express Business last week that the TTPS just stopped sending their vehicles to service and no reason was given.
To date, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) still owes VMCOTT $14 million.
In February, during a Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee (PAC) meeting, it was revealed that Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had penned a letter to the Parliament addressing the matter but said that in order for the TTPS to pay any invoices from VMCOTT, the company must provide proper documentation. At the time, it was noted VMCOTT had asked the TTPS to pay invoices dating as far back as 2001 but had not provided any substantiating documentation.
The Public Accounts Committee was told that Griffith has since appointed a committee to look into what is owed with a view to clearing the debt.
Prince said the TTPS’ failure to pay on time crippled the company’s ability to pay its creditors.
Of the TTPS debt owed, VMCOTT has received $194,000 thus far, she said.
“I’m optimistic that something will happen. The Commissioner is a compassionate guy, and he’s good at managing his team, so I’m confident that he will eventually try and send some funds on to me,” she said.
Debt and creditors
But VMCOTT is in debt and owes creditors.
It owes over $2.3 million in statutory deductions: it owes NIS $1.246 million; $1.1 million in PAYE and $45,350 in health surcharge.
It also owes millions to suppliers for parts. That sum is about $8 million.
Conversely, it is owed millions more. Prince caps total sums owed to it at $30 million.
Apart from the TTPS, the company is owed $6.4 million by the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).
To keep it afloat, it receives an annual subvention from the Ministry of Works and Transport of $10 million.
That goes toward salaries, there are 83 employees, and operational expenses.
She said the company’s strategy was to meet its current expenses while paying back past debts to stave off litigation which would further add to its debt burden.
The legality of that strategy—deductions were being made from employees’ salaries, which were being used to fund VMCOTT’s operations to keep the company afloat—was questioned by Senator Wade Mark, the chairman of the PAC.
“You have employees who would be retiring... and if you have an employee... if somebody reaches the statutory retirement age and they have to leave VMCOTT and their monies have been deducted because their salary pay slips would reveal monies going to income tax and Board of Inland Revenue office, monies are going to the agency responsible for collecting health surcharge and the agencies responsible for receiving NIS which is the NIB. When that person retires, what would be their situation in terms of accessing their monthly pensions?” he questioned.
“This is an emergency. People are retiring. They have paid their NIS, their health surcharge, their income tax and PAYE. What is the Ministry of Finance doing to make sure that this entity really honours its commitment to the NIB as well as to the Board of Inland Revenue? Isn’t this a breach of the law to deduct monies from workers’ salaries and wages and not have those monies sent to the relevant agencies?” were the questions Mark had raised.
Prince had told the Committee that VMCOTT began to make the payments in 2018 for the previous years, while payments for 2019 onward are still outstanding. She had said that two employees who have since retired did not face any problems accessing their benefits.
“We know that this is serious and in the long-term will affect their payments. Therefore, we are working on whatever cash that we have on hand to try and clear it up,” she said.
“We are avoiding litigation… We don’t want to put it out in the public domain (that we are) a failing organisation,” she had said.
She acknowledged to Express Business that the situation was not ideal but that it has allowed the company, which has three locations—Beetham, San Fernando and Tobago—to remain functional.
But it’s a long way from breaking even or making a profit.
And the pandemic has stretched that possibility even further, acknowledged Prince.
For fiscal 2020, the company’s accumulated losses totalled $91 million.
As it stands, it has audited financial statements up to 2016 and expects to complete up to 2019 by the end of 2021.
Rebranding VMCOTT
So what did the company do when TTPS vehicles stopped coming in for repairs and refurbishment?
It started offering services—fleet management and regular vehicle maintenance services—to the general public and private companies.
Prince, who has been with the organisation for the past 17 years, is not daunted by her task.
In fact, she explained how having worked through the organisation in various capacities, starting as a temporary data entry clerk and working her way up to CEO, she understands the nuts and bolts of the business.
“I must say, I’ve learned a lot. I have a lot of institutional knowledge because I’ve seen failures and shortcomings of the past management teams over the past few years,” she said.
One of the first things she did as chief executive was re-brand the organisation and create a membership club.
To date, it has 1,100 members.
She observed that one of the things that VMCOTT has been able to assist the Ministry with was outfitting two mobile licencing units which should be rolled out shortly for communities. This, she said, would enable people to get their permit renewals and certified copies without having to go to a physical office.
But while she’s growing VMCOTT’s customer base, Prince has a natural passion for cars and repairs which she attributes to growing up with a mechanic dad who had her involved in the business. Her management style, she said includes talking to the mechanics, giving advice on transmissions and sitting in on their CNG classes.
“I am very hands-on. I’m very much technical,” she said.
Prince also has a plan to move the company away from receiving a subvention from the State.
To this end, she believes the best option for the entity is a public/private partnership.
She believes the future is in electric vehicles and she wants a company to manufacture them in T&T.
She has already identified a China-based manufacturer to the Ministry. “They manufacture electric vehicles and equipment as well, like heavy duty equipment. So, I went to the minister in 2018 and I did a presentation to him about electrification. I call it New Era Technology. I had two manufacturers in China that reached out and wanted to form a private/public partnership,” she said.
Her future vision for VMCOTT is to be an auto mall.
“You can come in, drop your old vehicle, go into a payment plan and be introduced to the financial institution, the insurance companies and so on, and you have a new vehicle to partner with,” she said.
She believes that with the will behind it, VMCOTT can transform T&T’s car culture to a future one of electrification.
“The world isn’t waiting. As we speak, technology is changing. So we need to adapt fast,” she said.