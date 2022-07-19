LUXURY vehicle manufacturer, Volvo, is to become a “fully electric car company” by the year 2030, as there is only one decade left to change the way energy is used to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
That’s the revelation from Massy Motors Volvo brand manager, Vir Sieunarine, who spoke with Express Business at the Volvo showroom, last Friday, at Massy Motors ONLady Young Road, Morvant.
In October last year, the car company opened the Volvo showroom.
Sieunarine said the reason Massy Motors has aligned with a brand like Volvo is because it’s about the future, sustainability and recycling.
“The new XC40 SUV is 100 per cent recyclable. The leather is not actual leather, it is recycled material, showing care for animals and the environment; the car itself is a sleek, powerful car and has Scandinavian luxury. But it’s a subtle luxury. It’s not like other brands when you see it on the road it stands out. And by 2030 all their cars will be electric. Volvo is the only brand to make that bold declaration to date,” Sieunarine remarked.
“The starting price of the high-end electric vehicle (EV) is $590,000, as the technology is a little more expensive. We have already started getting a lot of interest from our customers, so we expect good sales when the cars officially come on to the market,” he said.
Furthermore, the brand manager identified that the tax break on hybrid and electric cars, which came into effect in May, has helped Massy Motors push the electric brand.
“This tax exemption by the Government comes at a crucial time, as recently it was announced that another hole in the ozone layer was discovered. So why not align yourself with electric cars to actually do something to protect the environment?
“I am hoping that these cars become less expensive and this system be adopted by all manufacturers so you can see it become affordable for all consumers. Hyundai has already started with the Kona, and we have the Ionic fully electronic. Mini has their electric cars, and Audi etc. It’s the way the industry is leaning towards. I know when new technology comes out it is initially expensive, but eventually, when it’s adopted by more and more, it becomes affordable to all,” Sieunarine explained.
He said the two Volvo electric units, XC40 and the C40, that were in stock were sold last Friday and on Monday.
However, Sieunarine said an additional 50 of the same units are expected to arrive between September and December. Customers have already begun pre-booking these units.
“There are a lot of issues right now in the world that are affecting production. For example, the war going on in Ukraine so there’s issues with access for making batteries, and other products used by all manufacturers to make these cars are scarce so it’s very difficult to have production. That alone has sent up the cost of the cars tremendously. Cars, on the whole, have gotten more expensive and may continue to get so in the future depending on how the world goes.”
Asked whether Massy Motors, has increased the prices on their range of vehicles, due to the effects of Covid-19, Sieunarine indicated that within the last three years the car company had not increased prices. Only recently, the dealership was forced to increase prices on some vehicles, as a result of the shipping costs and other issues aligned to getting cars into the country.
“The car industry on the whole took a serious dent during the Covid-19 lockdowns. However, Massy Motors ensured that all staff members were paid.”
On the topic of moving away from combustion engine vehicles, Sieunarine, said the discussion for electric cars was always there, but one of the most influential persons in this industry who also had the vision was Elon Musk when he started with the Tesla.
“That drive he has and the viability in that market, it showed the world that electric cars are here. They are stylish, they are efficient and in a world where gas prices are always going up, what do we have to lose? And that propelled the entire industry and Volvo rode on that,” said Sieunarine.
Charging
The brand manager highlighted that just being able to charge your vehicle at home and not hustle to line up to pump gas is an advantage. “You go home and charge it up. I did some basic calculations with my electricity bill at home. So these are mine, not the company’s, and may not be accurate, but it came up to like 28 cents per kilometer. That’s very fuel efficient and Massy Motors is teaming up with Volvo to install chargers throughout TT. We will start by putting chargers throughout all our locations. After that, we will deviate and put probably in big hotels and shopping plazas and liming areas, like One Woodbrook Place.
He noted that while recent studies showed that 98 per cent of electric vehicle owners only charge their cars at home, you cannot put a price on the perception of peace of mind if you leave your house and you know that if anything goes wrong, you can charge anywhere.
“That will help push the sales of the vehicle and we are all about that electric life. And it’s not just for our electric cars, but anyone with an electric car, brand or model can go and use it.”
Sieunarine added that the goal is to make the entire the Massy Motors portfolio electric. “We are looking to move towards that. I think that’s where the future is and of course it’s a substantial amount. It’s a big risk. but it’s a risk we think is worth it.”
The Just Auto website reported recently that growth for Volvo Electric globally is expected to accelerate with the main driver being the higher value of the electric vehicles and machines. With electric vehicles there is a potential to increase the total vehicle and service revenues per unit by more than 50 per cent over the lifecycle.
“Leveraging the group’s first-mover advantage to gain market shares and broadening the services offering are also expected to drive growth. While capturing these growth opportunities, financial targets remain,” Just Auto stated.