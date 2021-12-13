Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) yesterday morning announced an ex-factory increase of approximately 15 per cent in the price of the commodity.
The price increase becomes effective on December 20, which is next week Monday.
In a message to its “valued clients,” TCL said: “We have been absorbing rising input costs for a long time and are now unable to continue to maintain our prices.
“The main attributing cost factors are natural gas, imported spares ad other raw materials that go into the manufacturing the highest quality cement brands, which you represent.
“We assure you that, in the interest of protecting the vulnerable construction sector, our price adjustment is only a marginal increase when compared to the escalating operating expenses with which we are faced.”
The cement company did not specify the quantum of increased costs or their contribution to the 15 per cent price increase.
TCL, which is majority owned by Mexico’s Cemex group, is at this time the monopoly supplier of cement to the local market.
That occurred after Rock Hard Distributors, a company owned by the Ramhit construction family, decided to shut down its operations in September. Rock Hard had been importing cement from Turkey.
In its notice in September, Rock Hard complained that it faced “continuous challenges” from the T&T Government “initially in the form of misclassification, which meant we were charged a higher rate of duty than was legally allowed for our cement.” The Government also imposed a 50 per cent duty on imported cement.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday it was made aware of a potential price increase of cement last month.
“At that time, the MTI indicated its concern to the TCL Group and expressed the view that any price increase was unacceptable given that 90 per cent of the inputs into the manufacture of cement is local.
The ministry said it has taken two decisions to ensure the affordability of cement in the local market.
The ministry said on November 18, 2021, the Cabinet agreed to a revision of the quota and import licensing regime for cement (building cement-grey and other hydraulic cements) for 2022.
Specifically, the maximum quota ceiling for cement allowed for importation would increase from 75,000 tonnes in 2021 to 150,000 tonnes in 2022.
Secondly, at a special meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) of Caricom held on December 10, 2021, T&T requested, and COTED agreed, to a suspension of the Common External Tariff and the increase of the rate of duty to 20 per cent on other hydraulic cements for the one-year period from January 1 to December 31, 2022.
“It will be recalled that COTED had previously approved a suspension of the CET and the increase of the rate of duty to 50 per cent on other hydraulic cements of HS 2523.90.00 for the one (1) year period, January 1 to December 31, 2021. Therefore, for the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 the rate of duty on other hydraulic cements will now be 20 per cent from the previous 50 per cent.
“These public policy adjustments will allow for additional volumes of extra-regional cement to enter Trinidad and Tobago at a lower rate of duty so as to ensure that cement remains competitively priced. These measures will also ensure the continued viability of the local cement manufacturing industry (which is a net foreign exchange earner and currently provides employment to over 315 persons directly and engages approximately 450 small contractors for services),” the ministry said.
The ministry assured the public that it shall continue to actively monitor market conditions in the domestic market and make further adjustments as required to ensure affordable cement for consumers.