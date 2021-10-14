AS the world battles climate change, Claxton Bay manufacturer Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) says it is doing its part by offering its ECO Cement.
The brand has achieved the CEMEX Vertua seal, the company’s global standard for products which offer a reduction in carbon emissions ranging from 15 per cent to over 40 per cent during production, TCL officials said yesterday.
CEMEX is TCL’s majority shareholder.
The ECO Cement brand is also cheaper.
The low-carbon product has actually been on the local market since June 5, 2020.
It retails at $43 per bag, and is available at hardware stores island-wide. Regular cement costs between $43 and $45 per bag.
At a virtual meeting yesterday, Reshma Gooljar-Singh, sales distributor segment manager at TCL, said climate change has been a priority of CEMEX for many years, and now the company has set a new, more aggressive target to be below 475kg CO2, an approximate 40 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions by the year 2030.
“Achieving the Vertua... low carbon by design seal is a strong testimony to this and the local cement manufacturer’s attentiveness to climate change,” she said.
Also speaking on the achievement was TCL country manager Guillermo Rojo, who said research and development for the ECO Cement cost $500,000.
He said the biggest hurdle might not be coming up with low-carbon solutions, but getting the construction industry to adopt them.
He admitted that clients were understandably cautious about using new building materials that promote lower emissions—mistaking them for having reduced strength.
“That’s why educating customers on the use of this cement is so important in order for them to understand the benefits of this ECO Cement,” Rojo said.
It may be one of the hardest industries to decarbonise, but Rojo hopes to see trust building in the product.
He said the durability of the cement was just as good as the regular product, and can be used for foundations, piling, suspended slabs, general use, house and garage ground floor slabs, external concrete for pavements and hard standing driveways, and industrial floors.
“The brand’s distinctive features are its ease of use and placement, suitability for pumping and the fact that it meets all international standards,” Rojo added.
A Reuters story earlier this week stated that global cement and concrete makers have laid out steps to cut carbon dioxide emissions 25 per cent by 2030, and to reach zero net emissions by mid-century, relying on more carbon-free energy, new chemistry and manufacturing technology, and carbon capture.
Cement, the glue of concrete, accounts for about seven per cent of global carbon emissions.