AFTER-TAX profits at the Trinidad Cement Ltd group jumped by 703 per cent for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
The Claxton Bay-headquartered cement manufacturing group reported profit after tax of $83.8 million for the period January 1 to June 30, 2021, compared to $10.43 million for the same period in 2020.
TCL’s $83.8 million profit for the first six months of 2021 was more than five times greater than its $15.2 million after-tax profit for all of 2020, a year that was impacted by slowdown in construction across the region as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TCL has manufacturing operations in Jamaica, Barbados and in Trinidad. The group’s accounts are consolidated, meaning the financial statements of the group, including its subsidiaries, are presented as a single entity.
The group said its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) for the first half of 2021 closed at $245 million, which was 26 per cent better than for the same period in 2020.
“This growth reflects improved sales volumes and the positive impact of operational efficiencies attributable to our most recent investment in our equipment, as well as key operational processes,” according to the directors’ statement, which was signed by its chairman, David Inglefield, and managing director, Francisco Aguilera Mendoza.
The group revealed that during the first half of 2021, it reduced its debt through repayments of $89 million. That debt repayment reduced the cement producer’s finance expense by 29.5 per cent, to $45.15 million for the first six months of 2021, from $64.05 million for the same period in 2020.
The cement group’s after-tax profit for the second quarter, which is for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2021, was $37.6 million. That’s more than 100 times greater than the $325,000 profit the company declared for the second quarter in 2020.
The group also saw its revenue for its first half increase by 21 per cent, advancing to $938.9 million for the period January to June this year, from $775.55 million for the first six months of 2020.
“This increase was mainly due to higher cement sales volumes across the region. Stronger market demand primarily drove increases in Jamaica, whereas in the cases of Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados these markets were severely affected by measures taken by governments to restrict the spread of Covid-19 during the period under review,” the directors’ report stated.
Legal battle
In providing the outlook for the second half of 2021, the TCL directors said: “Based on the favourable financial results to date and our assessment of market demand, we are more optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year.
“Nevertheless, the continued resurgence of the Covid-19 infection rates in various territories and resulting government-mandated restrictions remain a concern and may ultimately impact the TCL Group’s financial results.”
The two directors added the outlook for the cement business will depend on the rate of vaccination, the achievement of herd immunity, the emergence of new waves of infection and the extent of government restrictions in response.
TCL has been engaged in a legal battle, both in T&T’s High Court and at the Caribbean Court of Justice, against Rock Hard Cement, which imports the commodity from Turkey.
Last week Monday, a local judge dismissed Rock Hard’s attempt to stop the T&T Government from imposing a quota and licensing regime for the importation of cement.
In November last year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry imposed a quota on the importation of cement into this country, limiting the amount to 75,000 tonnes.