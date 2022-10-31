TRINIDAD Cement Ltd (TCL) yesterday declared after- tax profit of $167.09 million for the first nine months of its financial year, which was an increase of 175.80 per cent, over the $60.68 million it earned for the same period in 2021.
The cement-producing company, which has manufacturing operations in T&T, Barbados and Jamaica, reported revenue of $1.55 billion for the period January 1 to September 30, 2022, which was 10.38 per centmore than the $1.40 billion it generated in 2021.
Its adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxation Depreciation and Amortisation) for the first nine months of 2022 was $405 million, a 37 per cent improvement on the same period during the prior year.
“This increase mainly resulted from improved cement revenues in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, that helped to offset the significant inflation felt in input costs,” the company said.
In their directors statement, TCL chairman David Inglefield, and its group managing director, Francisco Aguillera Mendoza, said the increase in the group’s profitability “resulted from increased operating earnings and a 51 per cent reduction in financial expenses, which were partially offset by higher other expenses and taxation.”
TCL’s operating earnings for the period January to September 2022 amounted to $274.94 million, 51 per cent more than the $181.66 million in operating earnings in 2021.
The group’s financial expenses declined to $29.72 million in 2022 from $60.17 million in 2021.
On the company’s outlook, the directors said: “We are pleased with the TCL Group’s improved financial performance during the first nine months.
“Our performance is a result of disciplined cost control and reduced US$ debt in Jamaica.
“Moving forward, we remain alert to potential impacts on business performance driven by high inflation and restrictions on the supply chain for our materials and services.
“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has aggravated the situation, translating into increased costs in fuel, power, and shipping.”
The group unveiled a US$40 million capacity expansion project at its Jamaica operation in August. The project is expected to expand production capacity at Caribbean Cement Company Ltd by up to 30 per cent, while optimising heat consumption during the cement manufacturing process and thereby reducing the company’s carbon footprint in Jamaica. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.
The directors said the TCL board and management continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that our strategies are solid and able to withstand the unpredictable market conditions and other global and regional challenges.
For about a year, TCL has operated as the sole supplier of cement to the local market.
Its competitor for seven years was Rock Hart Cement, but that company announced in September 2021 that it was stopping its operation in T&T. That followed a decision by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in December 2020 to impose a quota on the importation of cement into T&T.
In a statement on Facebook in September 2021, Rock Hard said: “Unfortunately, the combination of a limit on imports of 55,000 tonnes combined with an import duty of 50 per cent means that Rock Hard Distribution Inc. simply cannot operate in Trinidad.
“It is with extreme sadness and disappointment, therefore, that we have closed our business in Trinidad and will now pursue opportunities in other Caribbean countries until such time as we are afforded equal treatment in our home country.
“We recognise the immense challenge we took on in entering the cement markets in the Caribbean and in particular Trinidad, but we believe the citizens of Caricom deserve to be treated fairly and to have access to world-class products at affordable prices. We can, however, only continue to operate in those countries across the Caribbean that uphold the principles of fair trade and equality and recognise the rights of all business owners and consumers.”
TCL increased the price of its cement by 15 per cent, effective December 20, 2021.