Trinidad Cement Ltd recorded a more than 98 per cent drop in its total comprehensive income last year when compared to 2021, its audited financial report has stated.
For the year ended December 31, 2022 TCL recorded total comprehensive income of $4.07 million.
This was a drop of $229.8 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
In the final quarter of last year, TCL recorded a total comprehensive loss of $168.463 million.
In 2021, TCL recorded total comprehensive income of $178.7 million.
“In the fourth quarter of 2022, the TCL Group reported a net loss of $109 million compared to net income of $130 million during the same period in 2021. This decrease was driven by the provision for restructuring costs at ACCL in Barbados and lower operating earnings due to higher inflation,” the directors’ statement signed by chairman David Inglefield and managing director Francisco Aguilera Mendoza stated.
TCL stated that during the year it negotiated loan facilities expiring this year and extended the maturity of $270 million of these to December 2026.
“We will ensure that our operations remain resilient by continuing effective cost management initiatives to maximise value in this challenging economic environment,” the directors’ statement said.
“Additionally, we expect improved productivity and efficiency of our equipment on completion of major planned maintenance in 2023,” it stated.