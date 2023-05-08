Trinidad Cement Ltd (copy)

The entrance to the headquarters of the Trinidad Cement Ltd group in Claxton Bay, Trinidad.

Trinidad Cement Ltd recorded a more than 98 per cent drop in its total comprehensive income last year when compared to 2021, its audited financial report has stated.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 TCL recorded total comprehensive income of $4.07 million.

This was a drop of $229.8 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

In the final quarter of last year, TCL recorded a total comprehensive loss of $168.463 million.

In 2021, TCL recorded total comprehensive income of $178.7 million.

“In the fourth quarter of 2022, the TCL Group reported a net loss of $109 million compared to net income of $130 million during the same period in 2021. This decrease was driven by the provision for restructuring costs at ACCL in Barbados and lower operating earnings due to higher inflation,” the directors’ statement signed by chairman David Inglefield and managing director Francisco Aguilera Mendoza stated.

TCL stated that during the year it negotiated loan facilities expiring this year and extended the maturity of $270 million of these to December 2026.

“We will ensure that our operations remain resilient by continuing effective cost management initiatives to maximise value in this challenging economic environment,” the directors’ statement said.

“Additionally, we expect improved productivity and efficiency of our equipment on completion of major planned maintenance in 2023,” it stated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert: Hosein’s statements ‘erroneous and ridiculous’

Imbert: Hosein’s statements ‘erroneous and ridiculous’

MINISTER of Finance Colm Imbert has hit back at UWI professor Dr Roger Hosein calling his statements about the local economy “erroneous and ridiculous”.

Hosein responded to the recently published IMF 2023 report on the Trinidad and Tobago economy. The IMF said the economy was recovering, but Hosein said he was not in agreement with that assessment, and said the data told a different story.

Economist: Data tells a different story

Economist: Data tells a different story

ECONOMIST Dr Roger Hosein says he is not in agreement with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) statement which concluded that Trinidad and Tobago’s economy is recovering.

He was speaking during the Mutual Fund Association’s 15th anniversary celebration held at the Hilton Trinidad in Port of Spain, on Friday evening.

IMF: T&T’s economy recovering

IMF: T&T’s economy recovering

This country’s economy is recovering and is expected to gain momentum in 2023.

This according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has concluded its 2023 Article IV consultation with Trinidad and Tobago.

Govt obstructing progress in Tobago

Govt obstructing progress in Tobago

SECRETARY of Infrastructure in the Tobago House of Assembly Trevor James is convinced there is a wilful attempt by the Government to frustrate efforts by the THA to acquire a blasting permit and insurance licence for Studley Park Enterprises Ltd (SPEL).