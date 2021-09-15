SHAREHOLDERS of Trinidad Cement Ltd are going to be asked to approve a resolution at its annual meeting that will result in the Claxton Bay-based cement producer paying a new fee to Cemex, the majority shareholder of the local company.
If approved by the shareholders of the company at its September 23, annual meeting, TCL will pay a fee of no more than 4 per cent of the group’s consolidated net sales for “the use of Cemex’s trademarks, names and intellectual property.”
The fee will be determined “according to the principle of arm’s length pricing and will not, on an aggregate basis, exceed 4 per cent of TCL’s consolidated net sales.”
Sierra Trading, the holding company for the Cemex shares in TCL, owns 69.83 per cent of the cement producer, according to the TCL 2020 annual report.
The new arrangement is expected to become effective on January 1, 2022, according to the notice of the annual meeting, published as a newspaper advertisement yesterday. The notice is dated August 5, 2021.
The TCL shareholders will be asked to approve a resolution at the meeting of shareholders that the company enter into a Master Services and Intellectual Property Agreement with Cemex with the general intent and purpose of establishing a framework for the corporate services and royalties provided by Cemex to TCL.
The TCL shareholders will also be asked to approve a resolution for an intellectual property agreement between TCL and Cemex Innovation Holdings for the use of different trademarks, names and intellectual property owned by Cemex and licensed to TCL. The third resolution that TCL shareholders will be asked to approve is a services agreement with a Cemex subsidiary for the provision of corporate services.
In its most recent financial reports, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, TCL announced after-tax profit of $83.80 million, which was more than eight times the $10.43 million the group declared for the first six months of its 2020 financial year.
For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2021, TCL groups revenue increased by 21 per cent to $938.93 million from $775.55 million in 2020.
In the directors report, the company said: “The TCL Group´s adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2021 closed at $245.1 million, 26 per cent better than the same period in the prior year. “This growth reflects improved sales volumes and the positive impact of operational efficiencies attributable to our recent investments in our equipment as well as key operational processes.”
Addressing the TCL’s outlook for the latter six months of the group’s financial year, the company said: “Based on the favourable financial results to date and our assessment of market demand, we are more optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year. “Nevertheless, the continued resurgence of Covid-19 infection rates in various territories and resulting government-mandated restrictions remain a concern and may ultimately impact the TCL Group’s financial results.”