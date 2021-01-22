TCL to cut 47 workers

This year is going to be a difficult year for the energy sector, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said yesterday.

The turnaround, in his view, will come in 2022 when natural gas production increases from planned projects.

And by 2024, the country will have surplus gas.

To this end, he said the Government’s decision to invest capital to keep Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 operational is “strategic” given that by 2024, it expects to have gas from the Manatee field.