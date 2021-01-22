TCL to cut 47 workers

The TCL Group will cease operations at its paper sack-manufacturing subsidiary—TCL Packaging Ltd (TPL)—effective February 15, which the representing union, the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), says means 47 workers will now be on the breadline.
In a statement yesterday, TCL said this decision was made after a detailed analysis of the short- to long-term prospects of the plant’s operations.
The company said that with the ongoing significant capital investment required for equipment upgrades, it became unviable to continue with this operation.
“These capital requirements represent a substantial investment for the group, which would be better allocated to satisfy capital expenditure requirements for the other subsidiaries within the company. Essentially, the move will further protect the group’s largest investment—its cement, concrete and aggregate manufacturing operations, thereby safeguarding national and regional construction sectors, economies and interests,” the statement said.
TCL noted that over the last four years, the company has committed capital expenditure investments of over $162 million, focusing on maintaining its cement, concrete and aggregates facilities. This is a key strategy for supplying the local market, and exporting to over 17 countries in Caricom.
TCL’s exports to the region generated much-needed foreign exchange for the national economy with $182 million contributed in 2020, the company said.
The company assures all employees and stakeholders of its dedication to creating sustainable value by continuing to provide industry-leading building solutions, reliably satisfying the needs of its domestic and regional customers.
“Further, we are committed to adhering to all legal and industrial labour requirements associated with the closure of TPL, and to supporting our (former) employees in the transition by extending counselling services through the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) as well as the consideration of re-tooling training,” TCL added.
Contacted for comment, chief labour relations officer of the OWTU, Lyndon Mendoza, said TCL’s move to close its packaging plant is not sitting well with the union as it was only informed of the closure via a letter from the company on Thursday.
Mendoza said the union is disappointed that TCL is choosing this route as they are not utilising the concessions they are receiving from the Government to save jobs.
According to the chief labour relations officer, TPL is responsible for making the bags for the cement.
“TPL also made bags for Massy Gas and National Flour Mills (NFM), so I guess their move will be to import the bags as that section is closing its doors,” Mendoza said.
Earlier this month, TCL advised the union of the retrenchment of 12 workers, in spite of talks which had been going on since September last year.
Mendoza added that the company has not responded to the union’s letter to meet and discuss this issue and if they do not respond soon the next step is to take it to the Ministry of Labour.
In its 2019 annual report, TCL said the group’s main lines of business are cement, concrete and packaging. Packaging contributed 3.69 per cent of the group’s total revenue.