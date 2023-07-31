TURNING around a $2 million loss in the first three months of the year, the Trinidad Cement Ltd Group yesterday announced that it made an after-tax profit of $105 million in the second quarter.
For the six-months period ended June 30, TCL made an after-tax profit of $103 million.
For the comparative period last year the profit made was $112 million.
“The TCL Group recorded consolidated revenue from continuing operations of $595 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 11 per cent when compared to the second quarter of 2022,” a statement from chairman David Inglefield and managing director Francisco Aguilera Mendoza stated.
TCL’s adjusted EBITDA of $186 million in the second quarter reflected an increase of 39 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. “This result reflects the impact of higher sales volumes across the group. In the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group reported a net income of $105 million compared to $54 million during the same period in 2022.
“This increase of 93 per cent was driven by increased cement volumes in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana the positive impact of price increases implemented to contain cost inflation and improved operating results in Barbados under the new operating model,” it stated.
Lower cement volumes
“The TCL Group’s Q2 net income of $105 million represents a significant improvement in comparison to the loss of $2 million during the first quarter of 2023, mainly because the first quarter’s performance was affected by lower cement volumes and a higher cost of sales related to planned major maintenance in Jamaica,” it stated.
On a year-to-date basis, the group recorded consolidated revenue from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, which was eight per cent higher than 2022.
According to TCL, cement sales volumes increased by four per cent and five per cent in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, respectively, and the volume of exported cement increased by five per cent when compared to the first quarter.
“On a year-to-date basis, the group reported a net income of $103 million, a decrease of eight per cent when compared to the same period in 2022. However, the quarterly performance represented a significant improvement over the last quarter. All this has been driven by our enhanced performance strategies in the second quarter of 2023, supported by lower maintenance costs and higher cement revenue,” it stated.
“During the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group generated net cash of $39 million from operating activities. This was driven by improved operating results when compared to 2022. On a year-to-date basis, the TCL Group generated $53 million from operating activities due to improved working capital management,” it stated.
TCL stated that despite inflation, its markets continue to show strong cement volumes, in particular Guyana with an increase of 30 per cent in cement volumes between June 2022 and June 2023.
“We continue to execute relevant initiatives to increase the value offering to our customers, which includes the upcoming introduction of our service centres, the deployment of Construrama with seven stores already opened since its launch in September 2022 and four others in line and an increase in our paperless initiatives by migrating our customers to electronic invoicing and dispatch ticketing,” it stated.