CEMEX TCL protest

HARD STANCE: Employees and retirees of CEMEX TCL protest in front of the company’s Claxton Bay plant yesterday over the delay in settling outstanding matters and non-payment of retirement benefits to retirees since 2014.

—Photo:

TREVOR WATSON

Following protest action over the past six weeks outside Trinidad Cement Ltd’s (TCL) Claxton Bay compound, present and former workers are hopeful that a meeting expected today between its union and management will bear fruit.

Permanent workers, casual employees and retirees have been protesting twice weekly for weeks. They said they are owed money, including cost of living allowance (COLA), gain sharing and backpay from over the past ten years.

Speaking during protest action yesterday, retiree Learie Mike said he worked for the company for over 35 years.

Mike said, “Back in 2012 we had a lot of protest, we had a 90-day legal strike. When the strike was over some people were left home, some people weren’t allowed to come back to work...The company had made an agreement with the union that they going to take 20 per cent of the backpay from the casuals and the permanent workers to secure job security...and after that was paid the majority of casuals were sent home and today casuals still standing outside here. Never got their 20 per cent that they took from them and they lost their jobs also.”

Died without getting money

Mike said hundreds of retirees have been affected and several of his colleagues have passed away without receiving payment.

He recalled, “I was speaking to a guy who work with me for about 34 years and he was asking me when we will get this money, and that was just in December, and the beginning of January he died from Covid. It is sad to think about somebody waiting for their money and they die and they can’t get their money and all these things have to rest on management’s shoulders.”

He said while family members will inherit the money, it is unfair that employees worked hard and waited to receive their payments but died before this could happen.

Kenrick Toppy, who retired over four years ago after working at the company for more than 37 years, said he is still awaiting payment.

“The company and the court already had whatever agreement for them to pay us our money and we still trying to overcome. Whist working we had to come by the gate and sing and dance, after working we still have to come by the gate and sing and dance so I don’t know when this going to end...” he said.

He is hoping the situation will come to an end following today’s meeting between the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and the company’s management.

The Express contacted TCL concerning the meeting but a response was not received yesterday.

